Dean Foods Co Q4 Income Climbs 3%




16.02.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $34 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $33 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue held steady at $2.02 billion


Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $34 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 - $0.20 Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.55


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,8003 $ 20,45 $ -1,6497 $ -8,07% 16.02./15:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2423702032 A1W4DT 22,31 $ 15,69 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,365 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 19,128 € -0,69%  09:01
Düsseldorf 19,13 € -0,70%  08:10
Berlin 18,70 € -3,06%  15:11
Stuttgart 18,125 € -5,89%  15:35
NYSE 18,8003 $ -8,07%  15:46
  = Realtime
