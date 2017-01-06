Deal Signed For First Export Of Cuban Goods To U.S. In Half Century

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Cuban company has signed agreement with its US counterpart for the first commercial exports in half a century from the Communist nation to the United States.





Under a deal signed by Isabel O'Reilly, director of CubaExport, and Scott Gilbert, President of Coabana Trading LLC, in Havana Thursday, Marabu charcoal will be sold at $420 per ton, Cuba's state newspaper Granma reported.

This is the highest price achieved by CubaExport in over 10 years marketing this product, which normally sells on the international market for between $340 and $380.

"This will be the first contract, but we hope to continue our relations for many years to come and not just with vegetable charcoal, but other exportable products such as honey and coffee," O'Reilly was quoted as saying.

On January 18, two days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, the first 40 ton shipment will arrive in the U.S. from Cuba, representing a historic occasion the first export of Cuban goods to the U.S. in five decades.

