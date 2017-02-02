Erweiterte Funktionen
DeVry Education Issues Guidance
02.02.17 23:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group (DV) announced the company expects its third-quarter revenue to be down 3 to 4 percent versus the prior year.
Third quarter operating costs before special items are expected to decrease 1 to 2 percent versus the prior year.
For the full year, the company expects revenue to be flat to down approximately 1 percent compared to the prior year and earnings before special items to grow in the low-double digit range as compared to the prior year. Full year capital spending is expected to be in the $65 million to $70 million range.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,10 $
|33,30 $
|-0,20 $
|-0,60%
|02.02./23:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2518931033
|896425
|34,48 $
|15,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,56 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|30,866 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|30,518 €
|-0,37%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|33,10 $
|-0,60%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|30,70 €
|-1,13%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|30,58 €
|-1,40%
|02.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|rebound???
|03.09.10