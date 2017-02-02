DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% In Q2

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group Inc.



(DV) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $54.66 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $43.98 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1218.9% to $456.35 million. This was up from $34.60 million last year.

DeVry Education Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $54.66 Mln. vs. $43.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $456.35 Mln vs. $34.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1218.9%

