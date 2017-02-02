Erweiterte Funktionen



DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% In Q2




02.02.17 22:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group Inc.

(DV) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $54.66 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $43.98 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1218.9% to $456.35 million. This was up from $34.60 million last year.


DeVry Education Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $54.66 Mln. vs. $43.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $456.35 Mln vs. $34.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1218.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,10 $ 33,30 $ -0,20 $ -0,60% 02.02./23:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2518931033 896425 34,48 $ 15,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,56 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Stuttgart 30,866 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 30,518 € -0,37%  02.02.17
NYSE 33,10 $ -0,60%  02.02.17
Berlin 30,70 € -1,13%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 30,58 € -1,40%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 rebound??? 03.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...