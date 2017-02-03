Erweiterte Funktionen


DeVos Nomination Clears Procedural Hurdle In Senate




03.02.17 17:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nomination of charter school advocate and Republican mega-donor Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Friday.


The Senate voted 52 to 48 to limit debate on DeVos' nomination, setting up a final vote on her confirmation on Monday.


The vote came down strictly along party lines, with Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, both voting in favor of the cloture motion despite indicating they intend to vote against DeVos' confirmation.


Both Collins and Murkowski, who are seen as moderate Republicans, have expressed concerns about DeVos' support for school voucher programs.


All of the other Senate Republicans after expected to vote in favor of DeVos, likely resulting in a 50-50 tie and requiring Vice President Mike Pence to vote to confirm her nomination.


Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Republicans to reconsider their support for DeVos, calling her "one of the worst nominees that has ever been brought before this body for a Cabinet position."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Hessische Landesbeschäftigte kündigen Warnstr [...]
17:45 , dpa-AFX
Gabriel äußert Verständnis für neue Iran-Sankt [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 10. Februa [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 6. Februar 2 [...]
17:20 , dpa-AFX
GESAMT-ROUNDUP/US-Regierung setzt Kurs: [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...