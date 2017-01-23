David Bronczek To Assume President And COO Role At FedEx, Effective Feb. 1

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "FedEx":

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said that David Bronczek is assuming a new role as President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation, effective February 1, 2017. Bronczek will be responsible for marketing, sales, and all FedEx operating companies.





"While this was announced last September, substantial progress in integrating the TNT acquisition into FedEx Express now allows us to accelerate Dave's promotion by 11 months in advance of Fiscal Year 2018," said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation.

David Cunningham will succeed Bronczek as President and CEO of FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. He previously served as Regional President of the Asia Pacific Region and most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, Cunningham will be responsible for the leadership and direction of the FedEx Express group, which includes FedEx Express and TNT. He will also serve on the Strategic Management Committee of FedEx Corporation.

