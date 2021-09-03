Datron - Benefiting from returning demand

A strong year-on-year rebound in Datron’s H121 figures reflects the continuous recovery of economic conditions and customer confidence. After posting a solid order intake in Q221, management revised up its full-year guidance in July 2021. Datron’s performance should be further assisted by improving sentiment in the broader market, reflected in the upward revision of the forecast growth in production output of the German machine tools industry in 2021 to 8% y-o-y (from 6% expected earlier this year), issued by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association (VDW) in August 2021.