Dassault Aviation Cuts Share Capital By 9.6%




03.01.17 08:51
dpa-AFX


SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation (DUAVF.

PK) announced Tuesday that it has reduced its share capital by 9.6%.


The company noted that in accordance with the decision of its Board of Directors to allocate to cancellation 871,753 shares among those bought from Airbus Group on March 25th 2015 and June 10th 2016, Dassault Aviation cancelled those shares on December 23, 2016, after the legal delay of two years following the previous capital reduction.


This cancellation corresponds to a reduction of 9.6% of its share capital.


After this operation, Dassault Aviation keeps 39,550 treasury shares allocated by the Board of Directors to award free shares and / or to potentially enter into a liquidity contract.


The company had total 9.123 million shares before the December 23 capital reduction, and now has 8.25 million shares after the capital reduction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

