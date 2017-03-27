Erweiterte Funktionen



Darden Restaurants Inc. Q3 Income Climbs 6%




27.03.17 22:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc.

(DRI) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $166.3 million, or $1.32 per share. This was higher than $157.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.85 billion last year.


Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $166.3 Mln. vs. $157.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.00


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,58 $ 76,71 $ -1,13 $ -1,47% 27.03./23:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2371941053 895738 79,43 $ 59,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,88 € -1,80%  15:37
Stuttgart 69,78 € 0,00%  19:00
München 70,82 € -0,28%  08:00
Düsseldorf 69,85 € -1,17%  08:35
Berlin 69,82 € -1,36%  08:08
NYSE 75,58 $ -1,47%  22:04
Frankfurt 69,766 € -1,62%  19:00
  = Realtime
