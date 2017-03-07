Erweiterte Funktionen



Daqo New Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Declines 48%




07.03.17 11:22
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp.

(DQ) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $6.16 million, or $0.58 per share. This was down from $11.87 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $46.12 million. This was down from $59.28 million last year.


Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $6.16 Mln. vs. $11.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $1.12 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.2% -Revenue (Q4): $46.12 Mln vs. $59.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -22.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,22 € 23,22 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US23703Q2030 A1KAFV 23,56 € 14,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,22 € 0,00%  06.03.17
Frankfurt 23,854 € +5,59%  08:01
München 23,85 € +5,46%  08:02
Berlin 23,85 € +5,46%  08:02
Stuttgart 23,87 € +0,46%  11:18
NYSE 25,51 $ 0,00%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
114 Daqo New Energy die neue Ch. 11.09.14
6 DAQO - hat die hier niemand . 14.11.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...