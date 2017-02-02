Erweiterte Funktionen



Danske Bank Plc seeks to adjust its subordinated debt structure




02.02.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


Danske Bank Plc seeks to adjust its subordinated debt structure



Company announcement


Helsinki, Finland February 2, 2017


Danske Bank Plc has previously received regulatory approval for early redemption of its outstanding perpetual subordinated bonds with ISIN code XS0235924288 and expects to exercise the call option at the earliest possible date.

A formal call notice will be sent out in due course.


Danske Bank Plc has now also sought regulatory approval for early redemption of its outstanding perpetual subordinated bonds with ISIN code XS0202776299. Subject to obtaining regulatory approval, Danske Bank Plc will exercise the call option for these bonds at the earliest possible date and a formal call notice will be sent out in due course.



Danske Bank Plc


Contact: Anu Tarjaana Ilvonen, Head of Marketing and Communications in Danske Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)10 546 8002.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Danske Bank Plc via GlobeNewswire



0134329R23


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
95,70 ZAR 95,60 ZAR 0,10 ZAR +0,10% 02.02./10:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS0078160651 193713 95,70 ZAR 87,34 ZAR
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 95,70 ZAR +0,10%  10:03
München 95,776 ZAR +0,07%  09:23
Düsseldorf 95,79 ZAR +0,05%  08:32
Frankfurt 95,78 ZAR +0,05%  10:15
Berlin 92,50 ZAR 0,00%  08:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...