Danske Bank Plc: Notice of Redemption

14 March 2017







NOTICE OF REDEMPTION




To:


The holders of Danske Bank Oyj (formerly Sampo Bank plc) â¬100,000,000 Fixed/EUR- TEC10-CNO Indexed Floating Rate Capital Securities (ISIN Code XS0202776299) (the "Securities")


We refer to Condition 5.2 of the Securities.

The definitions in this Notice shall have the same meaning as in the terms and conditions of the Securities.


We hereby inform you that the Issuer will use its early redemption option in accordance with the condition referred to above. We also confirm that the requirements specified in Condition 5.7 have been fulfilled. The Issuer will thus redeem the Securities at their principal amount, together with accrued interest, on 13 April 2017.



DANSKE BANK OYJ




Contact: Anu Tarjaana Ilvonen, Head of Marketing and Communications in Danske Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)10 546 8002.







