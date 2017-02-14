Danske Bank Plc : Notice of Redemption

Erweiterte Funktionen



 14 February 2017




NOTICE OF REDEMPTION




To the holders of:


Danske Bank Oyj (formerly Sampo Bank plc) â¬125,000,000 Floating Rate Capital Securities


(ISIN Code XS0235924288) (the "Securities")



We refer to Condition 5.2 of the Securities.

The definitions in this Notice shall have the same meaning as in the terms and conditions of the Securities.


We hereby inform you that the Issuer will use its early redemption option in accordance with the condition referred to above. We also confirm that the requirements specified in Condition 5.7 have been fulfilled. The Issuer will thus redeem all the outstanding Securities at their principal amount, together with accrued interest, on 16 March 2017.



DANSKE BANK OYJ



Contact: Anu Tarjaana Ilvonen, Head of Marketing and Communications in Danske Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)10 546 8002.




Bitte warten...