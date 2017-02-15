Erweiterte Funktionen

Danone FY16 Profit Climbs, Sales Down; Sees Recurring Earnings Growth In FY17




15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French dairy giant Danone (DANOY.

PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 net income group share climbed 34.1 percent to 1.72 billion euros from 1.28 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share were 2.79 euros, 32.7 percent higher than last year's 2.10 euros.


Recurring net income group share was 1.91 billion euros or 3.10 euros per share, compared to 1.79 billion euros or 2.93 euros per share in the prior year.


Sales for the year declined 2.1 percent to 21.94 billion euros from 22.41 billion euros a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 2.9 percent.


In the fourth quarter, the company's sales were 5.36 billion euros, compared to 5.38 billion euros last year.


Further, the company said that at the Annual General Meeting on April 27, its Board of Directors will ask shareholders to approve the distribution of a 1.70 euros dividend per share for 2016 fiscal year, up 6.3% from 2015.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Danone targets to deliver a recurring earnings per share growth above 5%, excluding any element related to WhiteWave transaction. Danone will also continue to focus on increasing its free cash flow.


Following the deal closure, the company will review full-year outlook to include the accretive impact of WhiteWave.


In 2017, Danone assumes that economic conditions will remain particularly volatile and uncertain overall, with persistently fragile or even deflationary consumer trends in Europe.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,859 € 60,427 € -0,568 € -0,94% 15.02./09:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120644 851194 70,80 € 57,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,859 € -0,94%  09:28
München 60,49 € -0,13%  08:07
Frankfurt 60,00 € -0,46%  08:46
Hamburg 59,63 € -0,52%  08:16
Düsseldorf 59,77 € -1,19%  09:25
Stuttgart 59,43 € -1,44%  09:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 62,80 $ -1,72%  14.02.17
Hannover 59,63 € -1,83%  08:16
Berlin 59,50 € -2,01%  08:08
  = Realtime
