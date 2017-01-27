Erweiterte Funktionen

Dalradian Resources Inc. : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report




27.01.17 19:15
dpa-AFX


Dalradian files NI 43-101 Technical Report


TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Dalradian Resources Inc.

(TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project.


About Dalradian Resources Inc.


Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.


For more information:


Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5622 investor@dalradian.com


Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100


Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 20 7523 8000







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Dalradian Resources Inc. via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



