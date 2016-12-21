Dairy Crest Signs Animal Nutrition Research Partnership With DuPont Unit

Erweiterte Funktionen



WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.

L) announced Wednesday a research partnership with Danisco Animal Nutrition, part of DuPont's Industrial Biosciences business.


Under the partnership agreement, Danisco Animal Nutrition will support further product development and trials, commencing in January 2017. These trials will ascertain the efficacy of Dairy Crest's galacto-oligosaccharide "GOS" for use in poultry and swine.


The company said the trial results will influence further discussions on a potential arrangement for the distribution and sale of GOS in animal feed applications by DuPont.


Dairy Crest has been producing GOS, a prebiotic used in Infant Formula, at its Davidstow plant since March. The company has also been at the forefront of exploring other market opportunities for GOS.


Dairy Crest's Chief Executive, Mark Allen, said, "This marks an important step in the development of GOS for uses beyond Infant Formula. I believe the potential opportunities for GOS in the animal feed market are exciting. I am therefore delighted to be working with DuPont, a company which has enormous experience in developing innovative products for animal feed."


