Daimler stock: Is this a cheap investment opportunity?

The Daimler stock was not as low as it is right now for a long time. During last year’s summer the stock temporarily fell even lower but from September on the price was always above the current level.

In general, the operative business of Daimler is going well but the uncertainty regarding the older Diesel cars is a problem for the stock ... Mehr lesen?

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.