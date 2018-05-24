Erweiterte Funktionen

Daimler stock: Dividend




24.05.18 19:57
Finanztrends

As one of the biggest German companies, investors always have high expectations of Daimler’s dividends. During the last years, the car manufacturer never disappointed. Since 2013 the shareholders can be delighted about strongly increasing dividends. A especially big leap was made in 2015. With 3.25 Euro per share the dividend grew by 0.80 Euro in comparison to 2014.


For 2017 shareholders ...

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,59 € 67,22 € -1,63 € -2,42% 24.05./20:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007100000 710000 76,47 € 59,02 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,59 € -2,42%  20:25
Düsseldorf 65,40 € -2,14%  17:55
München 65,45 € -2,31%  19:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 76,90 $ -2,35%  20:11
Berlin 65,47 € -2,36%  18:45
Frankfurt 65,50 € -2,43%  19:52
Hamburg 65,50 € -2,46%  18:46
Stuttgart 65,36 € -2,67%  20:15
Xetra 65,22 € -2,77%  17:35
Hannover 64,92 € -3,15%  17:15
  = Realtime
