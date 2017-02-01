Daimler To Stock Uber's Self-Driving Fleet

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Uber Inc.

announced that it has inked a deal with Daimler that will add the German company's self-driving cars on Uber's ride-sharing network.


"Auto manufacturers like Daimler are crucial to our strategy because Uber has no experience making cars-and in fact, making cars is really hard. This became very clear to me after I visited an auto manufacturing plant and saw how much effort goes into designing, testing and building cars," said Uber CEO and Co-founder Travis Kalanick.


Daimler, the German company that owns Mercedes Benz, has announced its plans roll out a self-driving car by 2020.


Uber recently announced a partnership with Volvo that will integrated Uber's self-driving technology into Volvo XC90s for a testing program in San Francisco.


According to a report from IHS Automotive, by 2035, the number of self-driving vehicles on roads worldwide is expected to grow to 21 million.


Uber expects the new partnership to open up the "Uber platform to Daimler."


