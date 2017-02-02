Daimler To Invest ¤10 Bln In Electric Vehicles, ¤1 Bln In Battery Production

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.



PK) Thursday, at its annual press conference, said that it will invest invest 10 billion euros in electric vehicles and another billion euros in global battery production in the years ahead.

Between now and 2025, the company plans to launch more than ten new electric models, ranging from the smart to a large SUV. By then, it expects that between 15 and 25 percent of all newly registered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz will be equipped with an electric drive system.

The company will also invest 3 billion euros in an engine offensive during the same period, because many vehicles will continue to have combustion engines. Daimler said the four-cylinder diesel engine from the E-Class will be followed in 2017 by four additional members of its new engine family.

The company said it will invest more than 14 billion euros in property, plant and equipment and over 16 billion euros in research and development projects. This substantial expenditure is required because the automotive industry is faced with a fundament transformation.

The company also said it is consolidating all of its electric-mobility activities under a new brand known as EQ, which comprises an electric-mobility ecosystem.

In Germany, Daimler shares were trading at 68.53 euros, down 2.13 percent.

