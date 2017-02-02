Daimler Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees Growth In FY17; Maintains Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.



PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 18 percent to 2.21 billion euros from last year's 1.87 billion euros. Earnings per share were 2.01 euros, up 19 percent from 1.69 euros last year.

Adjusted EBIT was 3.58 billion euros, up 3 percent from last year.

Revenues edged up 1 percent to 41 billion euros from 40.43 billion euros a year ago.

Further, the company announced that at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on March 29, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose the distribution of a dividend of 3.25 euros per share, same as last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company projects further growth in revenue and EBIT, and a slight increase in unit sales.

"In the year 2017, due to the very attractive and competitive product range in all divisions, Daimler expects to profit from slight growth in global demand for motor vehicles and from its strengthened market position, and to further increase its unit sales in total," the company said.

