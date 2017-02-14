Daimler Financial Services Invests In AutoGravity App For Vehicle Financing

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.



PK) announced Tuesday that its unit Daimler Financial Services AG is making an investment in AutoGravity, a startup founded in late 2015 in Irvine, California.

AutoGravity offers first-of-its-kind comparison app for vehicle shopping and financing in 46 U.S. states. With the investment in smartphone app for vehicle financing, Daimler expects to maintain its growth strategy with digital financing and mobility services.

In conjunction with Daimler Financial Services, AutoGravity has launched a national rollout across 46 states in the U.S.

The customer-focused comparison app for buying and financing vehicles provides users with up to four tailored, binding offers within a few minutes.

Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Financing & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services, said, "With our investment in AutoGravity, we are now taking the strategic step of preparing the conventional financing and leasing business for digital sales channels."

AutoGravity initially piloted its digital financing platform in the state of California in mid-2016 in conjunction with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM