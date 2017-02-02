Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Daimler AG Bottom Line Climbs 18% In Q4




02.02.17 08:31
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled Euro2.21 billion, or Euro2.01 per share. This was higher than Euro1.87 billion, or Euro1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to Euro41.00 billion. This was up from Euro40.43 billion last year.


Daimler AG earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): Euro2.21 Bln. vs. Euro1.87 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.2% -EPS (Q4): Euro2.01 vs. Euro1.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Revenue (Q4): Euro41.00 Bln vs. Euro40.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,64 € 70,02 € -2,38 € -3,40% 02.02./10:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007100000 710000 73,23 € 50,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,964 € -3,60%  10:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 75,75 $ +0,66%  01.02.17
Xetra 67,60 € -3,46%  10:19
Hannover 68,05 € -3,61%  09:47
Frankfurt 67,625 € -3,77%  10:19
Stuttgart 67,60 € -3,99%  10:19
Düsseldorf 67,48 € -4,01%  10:06
Berlin 67,46 € -4,08%  09:56
München 67,37 € -4,14%  10:11
Hamburg 67,36 € -4,17%  10:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22169 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 10:20
12523 Daimler 2011 Daimler 2011 Da. 10:19
  Daimler und EPA 31.01.17
2 Daimler unter Wert 09.11.16
244 Daimler 2.0 31.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...