Daimler AG Bottom Line Climbs 18% In Q4
02.02.17 08:31
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled Euro2.21 billion, or Euro2.01 per share. This was higher than Euro1.87 billion, or Euro1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to Euro41.00 billion. This was up from Euro40.43 billion last year.
Daimler AG earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): Euro2.21 Bln. vs. Euro1.87 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.2% -EPS (Q4): Euro2.01 vs. Euro1.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Revenue (Q4): Euro41.00 Bln vs. Euro40.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,64 €
|70,02 €
|-2,38 €
|-3,40%
|02.02./10:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007100000
|710000
|73,23 €
|50,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,964 €
|-3,60%
|10:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|75,75 $
|+0,66%
|01.02.17
|Xetra
|67,60 €
|-3,46%
|10:19
|Hannover
|68,05 €
|-3,61%
|09:47
|Frankfurt
|67,625 €
|-3,77%
|10:19
|Stuttgart
|67,60 €
|-3,99%
|10:19
|Düsseldorf
|67,48 €
|-4,01%
|10:06
|Berlin
|67,46 €
|-4,08%
|09:56
|München
|67,37 €
|-4,14%
|10:11
|Hamburg
|67,36 €
|-4,17%
|10:11
