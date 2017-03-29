Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Daimler AGM Vote On Proposed Dividend, Board Members; Sees Slight Growth In FY17




29.03.17 09:34
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.

PK) Wednesday said its shareholders vote on an unchanged dividend of 3.25 euros per share at today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting at the CityCube in Berlin.


The AGM will also vote on the proposed candidates for election to the Supervisory Board. The company had proposed reelection of Clemens Börsig and election of Bader Mohammad Al Saad as representatives of the shareholders.


Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said to shareholders, "Our business continues to be a growth business. In 2025, approximately 100 million cars could be sold worldwide."


Based on assumptions on the development of important sales markets and the divisions' planning, Daimler expects to slightly increase Group revenue in 2017. Daimler also anticipates slight revenue growth in 2017. This reflects the generally positive development of unit sales in the automotive divisions.


The company also assumes that Group EBIT will once again increase slightly in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
72,73 € 71,63 € 1,10 € +1,54% 29.03./10:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007100000 710000 73,23 € 50,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		72,685 € +1,02%  10:23
Düsseldorf 72,96 € +2,17%  09:43
Xetra 72,73 € +1,54%  10:08
Hannover 72,99 € +1,46%  09:41
Frankfurt 72,803 € +1,27%  10:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 77,68 $ +1,22%  28.03.17
München 72,64 € +1,21%  09:52
Hamburg 72,80 € +1,20%  09:56
Stuttgart 72,795 € +1,19%  10:06
Berlin 72,74 € +1,17%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13141 Daimler 2011 Daimler 2011 Da. 09:46
26611 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 09:20
  Daimler und EPA 31.01.17
2 Daimler unter Wert 09.11.16
244 Daimler 2.0 31.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...