Daimler AGM Vote On Proposed Dividend, Board Members; Sees Slight Growth In FY17

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.



PK) Wednesday said its shareholders vote on an unchanged dividend of 3.25 euros per share at today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting at the CityCube in Berlin.

The AGM will also vote on the proposed candidates for election to the Supervisory Board. The company had proposed reelection of Clemens Börsig and election of Bader Mohammad Al Saad as representatives of the shareholders.

Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said to shareholders, "Our business continues to be a growth business. In 2025, approximately 100 million cars could be sold worldwide."

Based on assumptions on the development of important sales markets and the divisions' planning, Daimler expects to slightly increase Group revenue in 2017. Daimler also anticipates slight revenue growth in 2017. This reflects the generally positive development of unit sales in the automotive divisions.

The company also assumes that Group EBIT will once again increase slightly in 2017.

