Daily Mail & General Trust Q1 Underlying Revenues Flat With Last Year




26.01.17 09:23
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust PLC (DMGT.

L) reported first-quarter revenue of 520 million pounds, in line with last year on an underlying basis. Revenue rose 4 percent on a reported basis.


In the first-quarter, the Group's underlying revenue rose 1 percent at the B2B businesses, while it declined 1 percent at dmg media.


Looking ahead, the Group said its revenue and profit outlook for fiscal 2017 is unchanged. The company noted that dmg information's revenues are in line with market expectations, although underlying revenue growth rate reduced to mid-single digit.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



