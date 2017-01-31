Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daiichi Sankyo":
 Aktien    


Daiichi Sankyo Nine-month Profit Declines, But Raises FY Outlook




31.01.17 07:34
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.

PK)reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 decreased 20.4 percent to 88.18 billion yen from 110.73 billion yen in the same period last year. Earnings per share declined to 130.50 yen per share from 159.83 yen last year.


The profit attributable to owners of the company decreased largely in comparison with profit before tax, due to increase in income taxes mainly derived from a decrease in tax credit for research and development expenses.


Operating profit for the period decreased 14.4 percent year on year to 128.71 billion yen.


Group revenue for the nine-month period declined 3.2 percent from the year-ago period to 734.41 billion yen.


Despite growth in sales of mainstay products in Japan, Europe, and Asia, negative effects on revenue stemming from yen appreciation of 40.8 billion yen led to a decrease in revenue.


For full-year 2016, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the company of 70.0 billion yen and revenue of 950.0 billion yen, up from the prior forecast for profit of 65.0 billion yen and revenue of 920.0 billion yen.


The outlook for profit has been revised upward due to an increase in profit before tax, while the upward revenue revision reflects anticipation of foreign exchange effects due to weaker yen in addition to the strong performance in Japan, U.S. and other regions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,535 € 20,275 € 0,26 € +1,28% 31.01./09:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3475350009 A0F57T 23,29 € 16,97 €
Werte im Artikel
20,54 plus
+1,28%
14,85 plus
+1,05%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 20,555 € +2,16%  08:17
Stuttgart 20,578 € +2,15%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,35 $ +1,67%  17.01.17
München 20,535 € +1,28%  08:17
Frankfurt 20,475 € +0,94%  09:08
Düsseldorf 20,085 € 0,00%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...