DaVita Names Joel Ackerman CFO

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA), an independent medical group and a provider of kidney care services in the United States, announced that Joel Ackerman will join the company in February 2017 and will become its chief financial officer effective March 1, 2017.

DaVita also announced that Pascal Desroches has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.





Ackerman, 51, is chief executive officer and a board member at Champions Oncology, a company engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs, and has been in that role since 2010. Prior to Champions Oncology, Ackerman was at Warburg Pincus from 1993 to 2008, a leading private equity firm, where he was a partner and headed up the healthcare services group.

Ackerman has served on the board of directors of Kindred Healthcare since 2008, and served on the board of directors of Coventry Health Care. He is also chair of the One Acre Fund, a not-for-profit microfinance organization serving more than 400,000 subsistence farmers in Africa.

Jim Hilger, who has served as the company's interim chief financial officer since 2015, will continue in his role as chief accounting officer, a position he has held since 2010.

