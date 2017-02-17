DaVita Moves Notably Higher After Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DaVita":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dialysis provider DaVita (DVA) has shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, DaVita has reached a six-month intraday high.





The advance by shares of DaVita comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

