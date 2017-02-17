Erweiterte Funktionen

DaVita Moves Notably Higher After Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates




17.02.17 18:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dialysis provider DaVita (DVA) has shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, DaVita has reached a six-month intraday high.


The advance by shares of DaVita comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,38 $ 64,66 $ 2,72 $ +4,21% 17.02./19:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US23918K1088 897914 78,77 $ 54,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,70 € +4,84%  19:18
Stuttgart 63,51 € +4,51%  18:16
NYSE 67,38 $ +4,21%  19:07
Frankfurt 63,345 € +4,08%  16:21
Berlin 61,08 € +0,33%  08:08
Düsseldorf 61,05 € +0,30%  08:26
München 60,97 € 0,00%  08:06
  = Realtime
