Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DaVita":
DaVita Moves Notably Higher After Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates
17.02.17 18:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dialysis provider DaVita (DVA) has shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, DaVita has reached a six-month intraday high.
The advance by shares of DaVita comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,38 $
|64,66 $
|2,72 $
|+4,21%
|17.02./19:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US23918K1088
|897914
|78,77 $
|54,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,70 €
|+4,84%
|19:18
|Stuttgart
|63,51 €
|+4,51%
|18:16
|NYSE
|67,38 $
|+4,21%
|19:07
|Frankfurt
|63,345 €
|+4,08%
|16:21
|Berlin
|61,08 €
|+0,33%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|61,05 €
|+0,30%
|08:26
|München
|60,97 €
|0,00%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|45
|DaVita , besser als Fresenius .
|02.02.17