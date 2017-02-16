Erweiterte Funktionen

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Reveals 10% Decline In Q4 Profit




16.02.17 22:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc.

(DVA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its profit dropped to $192 million, or $0.98 per share. This was lower than $214 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.72 billion. This was up from $3.53 billion last year.


DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,66 $ 64,85 $ -0,19 $ -0,29% 16.02./23:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US23918K1088 897914 78,77 $ 54,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,76 € -0,91%  11:52
München 60,97 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 60,77 € 0,00%  18:50
Berlin 60,88 € -0,23%  08:08
NYSE 64,66 $ -0,29%  22:02
Frankfurt 60,861 € -0,30%  08:20
Düsseldorf 60,87 € -0,38%  08:09
  = Realtime
