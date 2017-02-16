DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Reveals 10% Decline In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DaVita":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc.



(DVA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company said its profit dropped to $192 million, or $0.98 per share. This was lower than $214 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.72 billion. This was up from $3.53 billion last year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%

