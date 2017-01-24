D R Horton Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb 31%
24.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc.
(DHI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $206.9 million, or $0.55 per share. This was higher than $157.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $2.83 billion. This was up from $2.36 billion last year.
D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $206.9 Mln. vs. $157.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.9%
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $13.4 - $13.8 Bln
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,89 €
|26,84 €
|1,05 €
|+3,91%
|24.01./14:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US23331A1097
|884312
|30,81 €
|20,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,89 €
|+3,91%
|13:09
|München
|26,485 €
|+1,75%
|08:00
|Berlin
|26,62 €
|+1,72%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|26,615 €
|+1,62%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|26,609 €
|+1,51%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|26,662 €
|+0,12%
|12:22
|NYSE
|28,74 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
