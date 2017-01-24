D R Horton Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb 31%

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc.

(DHI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $206.9 million, or $0.55 per share. This was higher than $157.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $2.83 billion. This was up from $2.36 billion last year.


D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $206.9 Mln. vs. $157.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.9%


-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $13.4 - $13.8 Bln


