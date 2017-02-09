Erweiterte Funktionen

DTE Energy Co Announces 20% Drop In Q4 Profit




09.02.17 13:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its profit declined to $144 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $180 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.


DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $144 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%


