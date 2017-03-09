DS Smith Continues To See Results In Line With Medium Term Targets

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a supplier of recycled packaging for consumer goods, Thursday said its business has performed in line with expectations for the period since November 1, 2016.


The company said it continued to build on the progress made in the first half of the year with sustained good volume growth.


Looking ahead, the company said its outlook remains positive, despite ongoing challenging economic conditions. Volumes continue to grow well and the Board continues to anticipate performance in line with medium term financial targets and views the future with confidence.


Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, "Customer and consumer trends continue to drive the requirement for sophisticated, innovative packaging, and we have the scale and expertise to invest behind these trends and consistently drive growth. Accordingly, we remain confident for the future."


