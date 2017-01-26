Erweiterte Funktionen



DST Systems Announces 10% Increase In Q4 Profit




26.01.17 12:49
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DST Systems (DST) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $53.9 million, or $1.66 per share. This was higher than $48.9 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $398.8 million. This was up from $383.2 million last year.


DST Systems earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $53.9 Mln. vs. $48.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Revenue (Q4): $398.8 Mln vs. $383.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


