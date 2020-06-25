DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AB INBEV 15/23 MTN BE6276039425 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 14/21 MTN BE6265141083 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 11/21 MTN BE6221503202 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 16/22 MTN BE6285452460 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT