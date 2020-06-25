Erweiterte Funktionen
1,95% Anheuser-Busch InBev 1. - DIVERSE AB INBEV BONDS: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
25.06.20 16:22
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AB INBEV 15/23 MTN BE6276039425 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 14/21 MTN BE6265141083 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 11/21 MTN BE6221503202 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT AB INBEV 16/22 MTN BE6285452460 26.06.2020 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,136 €
|102,099 €
|0,037 €
|+0,04%
|25.06./15:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE6265141083
|A1ZFGE
|104,89 €
|97,62 €
Werte im Artikel
101,20
+0,18%
101,40
+0,07%
102,14
+0,04%
103,34
-0,04%
= Realtime
Aktuell
