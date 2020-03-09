Erweiterte Funktionen
6,65% Libanon 15/28 auf Fest. - DIVERSE BONDS: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09.03.20 11:25
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIBANON 12/23 MTN XS0859367194 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/24 MTN XS1313647841 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/27 MTN XS1586230051 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/37 MTN XS1586230309 BAW/UFN LIBANON 16/24 MTN XS1396347566 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/32 MTN XS1586230481 BAW/UFN LIBANON 12/27 MTN REG S XS0859366899 BAW/UFN LIBANON 16/31 MTN XS1396347723 BAW/UFN LIBANON 09/24 MTN XS0471737444 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/28 MTN XS1313675974 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/35 MTN XS1313654623 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,00 $
|24,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.03./08:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1313675974
|A1Z911
|82,92 $
|23,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,861 $
|0,00%
|13.02.20
|Stuttgart
|24,00 $
|0,00%
|06.03.20
|Berlin
|22,18 $
|0,00%
|06.03.20
|München
|22,897 $
|-2,44%
|09:09
|Frankfurt
|23,17 $
|-8,49%
|06.03.20
