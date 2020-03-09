Erweiterte Funktionen



6,65% Libanon 15/28 auf Fest. - DIVERSE BONDS: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




09.03.20 11:25
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIBANON 12/23 MTN XS0859367194 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/24 MTN XS1313647841 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/27 MTN XS1586230051 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/37 MTN XS1586230309 BAW/UFN LIBANON 16/24 MTN XS1396347566 BAW/UFN LIBANON 17/32 MTN XS1586230481 BAW/UFN LIBANON 12/27 MTN REG S XS0859366899 BAW/UFN LIBANON 16/31 MTN XS1396347723 BAW/UFN LIBANON 09/24 MTN XS0471737444 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/28 MTN XS1313675974 BAW/UFN LIBANON 15/35 MTN XS1313654623 BAW/UFN

Bitte warten...