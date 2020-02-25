Erweiterte Funktionen



25.02.20 10:07
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03E/19 DE000HLB3Y11 27.02.2020 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03C/19 DE000HLB3YY9 27.02.2020 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03I/16 DE000HLB3AG6 27.02.2020 HZE/EOT

