DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/25 DE000BLB4VR3 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/25 DE000BLB3551 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/24 DE000BLB4Z46 BAW/UFN