DISH Network To Replace Linear Technology In S&P 500




MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that DISH Network Corp.

(DISH) will replace Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on Monday, March 13. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is acquiring Linear Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.


DISH Network provides pay-tv services. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Cable & Satellite Sub-Industry index.


