Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zalando":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Zalando SE (deutsch)




09.10.19 18:41
dpa-AFX

Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Zalando SE


Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



09.10.2019 / 18:40


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Statement of Intent (SoI)



Die Baillie Gifford & Co mit Sitz in Edinburgh/Großbritannien hat am


1. Oktober 2019 mit 11,68% (252765235 Stimmrechte) die Schwelle von


10% der Stimmrechte an der Zalando SE überschritten. Dies ist gemäß §


43 WpHG als wesentliche Beteiligung einzuordnen. Am 8. Oktober 2019


teilte die Baillie Gifford & Co Folgendes mit:



'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG)


regarding notification requirements applicable to Baillie Gifford &


Co's interest in Zalando SE, please find below the response from us,


Baillie Gifford & Co and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the


'Notifying Parties'):


Baillie Gifford & Co


Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited



The crossing of the threshold does not result from acquisitions by the


Notifier but from attributions from investment managers and advisors


which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifier and to


which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights,


we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives


and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying


Parties' overall intention to gain maximum returns for the Notifying


Parties' clients on a long-term basis.




2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve


months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Our intention is


to gain maximum returns for the Notifying Parties' clients and


therefore we may buy or sell shares in the next twelve months.




3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of


members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory


bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the


company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings


should they be called in the best interests of our clients.




4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's


capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own


funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might


vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that:


Client funds were used to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Zalando SE


Valeska-Gert-Straße 5


10243 Berlin


Deutschland


Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



887977 09.10.2019



°






Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei diesem 698% Cyber Security Hot Stock - 124 Milliarden $ Markt
Börsenguru setzt nach 1.871% und 14.143% jetzt auf diese Aktie

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Zalando


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,29 € 40,98 € 0,31 € +0,76% 09.10./19:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ZAL1111 ZAL111 48,26 € 21,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,29 € +0,76%  18:53
Hamburg 41,28 € +0,83%  14:38
Xetra 41,34 € +0,63%  17:35
Stuttgart 41,36 € +0,51%  19:00
Frankfurt 41,29 € +0,49%  17:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,30 $ +0,33%  08.10.19
Düsseldorf 41,31 € +0,29%  17:00
Berlin 40,94 € -0,24%  12:28
München 40,99 € -0,87%  08:00
Hannover 41,13 € -1,11%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
614% Cannabis Aktientip erhält Cannabis-Lizenz - Kursfeuerwerk. 116 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 171 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
671 Schrei vor Glück ... (IPO Zalan. 02.10.19
3 Meine Zalando-Gewinne - Threa. 09.04.19
941 Schuhe? Zalando! 10.05.18
10 ufgepasst---heute-erster-handelst. 06.10.14
3 Löschung 01.10.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...