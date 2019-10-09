DGAP-Stimmrechte: Zalando SE (deutsch)
09.10.19 18:41
dpa-AFX
Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
09.10.2019 / 18:40
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Statement of Intent (SoI)
Die Baillie Gifford & Co mit Sitz in Edinburgh/Großbritannien hat am
1. Oktober 2019 mit 11,68% (252765235 Stimmrechte) die Schwelle von
10% der Stimmrechte an der Zalando SE überschritten. Dies ist gemäß §
43 WpHG als wesentliche Beteiligung einzuordnen. Am 8. Oktober 2019
teilte die Baillie Gifford & Co Folgendes mit:
'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
regarding notification requirements applicable to Baillie Gifford &
Co's interest in Zalando SE, please find below the response from us,
Baillie Gifford & Co and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the
'Notifying Parties'):
Baillie Gifford & Co
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited
The crossing of the threshold does not result from acquisitions by the
Notifier but from attributions from investment managers and advisors
which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifier and to
which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights,
we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives
and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying
Parties' overall intention to gain maximum returns for the Notifying
Parties' clients on a long-term basis.
2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve
months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Our intention is
to gain maximum returns for the Notifying Parties' clients and
therefore we may buy or sell shares in the next twelve months.
3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of
members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory
bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the
company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings
should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's
capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own
funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might
vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,
notify that:
Client funds were used to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
887977 09.10.2019
°
