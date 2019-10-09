DGAP-Stimmrechte: Zalando SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zalando":

Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Zalando SE

Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

09.10.2019 / 18:40

Statement of Intent (SoI)

Die Baillie Gifford & Co mit Sitz in Edinburgh/Großbritannien hat am

1. Oktober 2019 mit 11,68% (252765235 Stimmrechte) die Schwelle von

10% der Stimmrechte an der Zalando SE überschritten. Dies ist gemäß §

43 WpHG als wesentliche Beteiligung einzuordnen. Am 8. Oktober 2019

teilte die Baillie Gifford & Co Folgendes mit:

'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

regarding notification requirements applicable to Baillie Gifford &

Co's interest in Zalando SE, please find below the response from us,

Baillie Gifford & Co and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the

'Notifying Parties'):

Baillie Gifford & Co

Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited

The crossing of the threshold does not result from acquisitions by the

Notifier but from attributions from investment managers and advisors

which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifier and to

which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights,

we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives

and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying

Parties' overall intention to gain maximum returns for the Notifying

Parties' clients on a long-term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve

months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Our intention is

to gain maximum returns for the Notifying Parties' clients and

therefore we may buy or sell shares in the next twelve months.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of

members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory

bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the

company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings

should they be called in the best interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's

capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own

funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might

vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,

notify that:

Client funds were used to finance the purchase of the voting rights.'

