Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




19.06.20 18:12
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



19.06.2020 / 18:12


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteillung aufgrund


Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



12.06.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,67 % 5,09 % 5,76 % 123565586


letzte 0,56 % 5,13 % 5,69 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 822274 0,00 % 0,67 %


US97654L1089 0 7968 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 830242 0,67 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- N/A N/A 1426704 1,15 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsan- N/A N/A 5344 0 %


spruch


Call Options 19/06/2020 - N/A 1067500 0,86 %


18/06/2021


Summe 2499548 2,02 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Swaps 15/07/2020 N/A Bar 1387390 1,12 %


-28/04/202-


5


Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 221175 0,18 %


-


18/09/2020


Put 19/06/2020 N/A Physisch 2182000 1,77 %


Options -


17/12/2021


Summe 3790565 3,07 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % 5,60 %


International


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merrill Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I, L.L.C.


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S Trust Company of % % %


Delaware


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


Merrill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



17.06.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1073561 19.06.2020



°






Aktuell
254% Gold Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Riesige Gold-Lagerstätte von 3,8 Milliarden $ - 171 mal mehr als aktueller Börsenwert


African Gold Group Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,815 € 35,90 € -11,085 € -30,88% 19.06./19:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 159,70 € 19,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,905 € -30,63%  19:18
Stuttgart 25,385 € -29,49%  19:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,30 $ -29,94%  19:01
Hamburg 25,94 € -32,69%  18:52
Düsseldorf 25,705 € -34,07%  18:55
Berlin 25,505 € -34,09%  18:56
Frankfurt 25,49 € -34,30%  19:03
München 25,395 € -34,38%  19:01
Xetra 25,82 € -35,29%  17:35
Hannover 25,195 € -35,40%  18:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Coronavirus COVID-19 Hot Stock entwickelt Coronavirus COVID-19 Killer. 194 mal günstiger als Moderna (MRNA) und 90 mal günstiger als Biontech (BNTX)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9717 WDI Forum für Verantwortungs. 19:17
155732 Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -. 19:17
19358 Meine Wirecard-Gewinne - Thre. 19:16
270 Kabelkarte mit Charttechnik han. 19:06
32 Wie lange bleibt Braun noch C. 18:51
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...