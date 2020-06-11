DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
19.06.20 18:06
dpa-AFX
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
19.06.2020 / 18:06
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteillung aufgrund
Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
11.06.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,56 % 5,13 % 5,69 % 123565586
letzte 0,48 % 5,01 % 5,48 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 685846 0,00 % 0,56 %
US97654L1089 0 3369 0,00 % 0 %
Summe 689215 0,56 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- N/A N/A 1539232 1,25 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsan- N/A N/A 5344 0 %
spruch
Call Options 19/06/2020 - N/A 1007500 0,82 %
18/06/2021
Summe 2552076 2,07 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Swaps 15/07/2020 N/A Bar 1384890 1,12 %
-
28/04/2025
Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 221175 0,18 %
-
18/09/2020
Put 19/06/2020 N/A Physisch 2182000 1,77 %
Options -
17/12/2021
Summe 3788065 3,07 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
U.S Trust Company of % % %
Delaware
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp.
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % 5,05 % 5,56 %
International
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International, LLC.
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I, L.L.C.
BofA Securities Europe % % %
SA
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
16.06.2020
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
1071685 19.06.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,965 €
|35,90 €
|-10,935 €
|-30,46%
|19.06./19:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|159,70 €
|19,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,905 €
|-30,63%
|19:18
|Stuttgart
|25,385 €
|-29,49%
|19:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,30 $
|-29,94%
|19:01
|Hamburg
|25,94 €
|-32,69%
|18:52
|Düsseldorf
|25,705 €
|-34,07%
|18:55
|Berlin
|25,505 €
|-34,09%
|18:56
|Frankfurt
|25,49 €
|-34,30%
|19:03
|München
|25,395 €
|-34,38%
|19:01
|Xetra
|25,82 €
|-35,29%
|17:35
|Hannover
|25,195 €
|-35,40%
|18:33
