DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




17.06.20 19:48
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



17.06.2020 / 19:48


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



09.06.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,48 % 5,01 % 5,48 % 123565586


letzte 0,25 % 4,95 % 5,20 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 585062 0,00 % 0,47 %


US97654L1089 0 2319 0,00 % 0 %


Summe 587381 0,48 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Nutzungsan- N/A N/A 5361 0 %


spruch


Rückübertra- N/A N/A 1386423 1,12 %


gungsanspruch


Call Options 19/06/2020 - N/A 1007500 0,82 %


18/06/2021


Summe 2399284 1,94 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Swaps 15/07/2020 N/A Bar 1382855 1,12 %


-


28/04/2025


Put 19/06/2020 N/A Physisch 2182000 1,77 %


Options -


17/12/2021


Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 224210 0,18 %


Summe 3789065 3,07 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S Trust Company of % % %


Delaware


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


Merrill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % 5,35 %


International


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merrill Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I,L.L.C.


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



12.06.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1069423 17.06.2020



°






Aktuell
Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,24 € 99,96 € 4,28 € +4,28% 17.06./21:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 159,70 € 72,51 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,24 € +4,28%  21:23
Nasdaq OTC Other 121,50 $ +11,98%  21:02
Xetra 104,50 € +5,08%  17:35
Berlin 103,92 € +4,94%  18:57
Hannover 103,90 € +4,52%  19:20
Stuttgart 104,04 € +4,35%  21:07
Frankfurt 104,04 € +4,14%  19:59
Düsseldorf 103,94 € +4,11%  18:31
Hamburg 103,96 € +4,06%  19:53
München 103,76 € +3,93%  19:35
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
148816 Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -. 21:22
18814 Meine Wirecard-Gewinne - Thre. 21:17
8524 WDI Forum für Verantwortungs. 21:17
  Kurs morgen bei Xetra Schluss. 21:10
10452 Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment . 19:22
