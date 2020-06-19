DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

03.06.2020 / 18:51

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35

PLZ: 85609

Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteillung aufgrund

Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

27.05.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,34 % 5,02 % 5,35 % 123565586

letzte 0,38 % 5,19 % 5,56 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060 0 411721 0,00 % 0,33 %

US97654L1089 0 2314 0,00 % 0 %

Summe 414035 0,34 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %

Rückübertra- N/A N/A 1337749 1,08 %

gungsanspruch

Nutzungsan- N/A N/A 3429 0 %

spruch

Call option 19/06/2020 - N/A 1267500 1,03 %

18/06/2021

Summe 2608678 2,11 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Swaps 15/07/2020 N/A Bar 1398434 1,13 %

-

28/04/2025

Put 19/06/2020 N/A Physisch 1967000 1,59 %

option -

17/12/2021

Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 222948 0,18 %

Summe 3588382 2,90 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc % % %

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Managed Account % % %

Advisors LLC

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

U.S Trust Company of % % %

Delaware

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc % % %

Merrill Lynch % % %

Professional Clearing

Corp.

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %

Limited

ML UK Capital Holdings % % %

Limited

Merrill Lynch % % 5,02 %

International

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International, LLC.

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I, L.L.C.

BofA Securities Europe % % %

SA

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

01.06.2020

