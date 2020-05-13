DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
20.05.20 19:03
dpa-AFX
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
20.05.2020 / 19:03
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteillung aufgrund
Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
13.05.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,54 % 4,71 % 5,25 % 123565586
letzte 0,49 % 4,85 % 5,34 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 646285 0,00 % 0,52 %
US97654L1089 0 17585 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 663870 0,54 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- n.a n.a 1845046 1,49 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsan- n.a n.a 9027 0,01 %
spruch
Call options 19/06/2020 n.a 677500 0,55 %
-18/06/2021
Summe 2531573 2,05 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Swaps 30/06/2020 n.a Bar 1391326 1,13 %
-
28/04/2025
Put 19/06/2020 n.a Physisch 1675000 1,36 %
options -
15/12/2023
Futures 19/06/2020 n.a Bar 221881 0,18 %
Summe 3288207 2,66 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International, LLC.
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I, L.L.C.
BofA Securities Europe % % %
SA
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp.
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
U.S Trust Company of % % %
Delaware
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
18.05.2020
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
