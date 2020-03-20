DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
26.03.2020 / 18:46
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
18.03.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586
letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 107647 0,09 % %
Summe 107647 0,09 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall raum / te rechte
Laufzeit absolut in %
Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 %
spruch aus
Wertpapierleihe
Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 40119 0,03 %
Exchangeable Note
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 %
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 %
OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 %
Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 %
Summe 2562048 2,07 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 %
Option on
Basket
OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 102 0,00 %
Option on 03.01.2025
Basket
Certifica- 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 %
tes
Certifica- 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 %
tes
Certifica- 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 %
tes
Contract N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 %
For
Difference
Equity 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %
Linked
Swaps
Euro 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 %
Medium
Term Notes
Euro 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 %
Medium
Term Notes
Euro 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 %
Medium
Term Notes
Euro 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 %
Medium
Term Notes
Euro 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 %
Medium
Term Notes
Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 %
OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %
Option
OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 34738 0,03 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 %
Option
OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 5082 0,00 %
Option 19.08.2020
OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 21125 0,02 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2756 0,00 %
Option 18.11.2020
OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 36923 0,03 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 17780 0,01 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 77906 0,06 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Call 15.09.2020 Bis Bar 3635 0,00 %
Option 15.09.2020
OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 44324 0,04 %
Option 15.12.2021
OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 18162 0,01 %
Option 15.06.2022
OTC Call 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 47 0,00 %
Option 14.09.2022
OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 49351 0,04 %
Option 14.12.2022
OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 42834 0,03 %
Option 13.12.2023
OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 7367 0,01 %
Option 03.01.2025
OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %
Option
OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %
Option
OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %
Option
OTC Put 17.07.2020 Bis Physisch 100000 0,08 %
Option 17.07.2020
OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %
Option
OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 %
Option 03.01.2025
Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 523900 0,42 %
Option 20.03.2020
Listed Put 17.04.2020 Bis Physisch 385800 0,31 %
Option 17.04.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 450000 0,36 %
Option 19.06.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Option 18.09.2020
Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 402700 0,33 %
Option 18.12.2020
Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Option 18.06.2021
Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 25000 0,02 %
Option 17.12.2021
Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 70000 0,06 %
Option 16.12.2022
Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 350000 0,28 %
Option 15.12.2023
Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %
Call
Warrant
Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 25103 0,02 %
Call 17.06.2020
Warrant
Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 76 0,00 %
Call 19.06.2020
Warrant
Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 %
Call
Warrant
Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 3799 0,00 %
Call 19.08.2020
Warrant
Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 15635 0,01 %
Call 16.09.2020
Warrant
Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 1441 0,00 %
Call 18.11.2020
Warrant
Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 24056 0,02 %
Call 16.12.2020
Warrant
Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 11325 0,01 %
Call 17.03.2021
Warrant
Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 34026 0,03 %
Call 16.06.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 1097 0,00 %
Call 15.09.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 12469 0,01 %
Call 15.12.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 2683 0,00 %
Call 15.06.2022
Warrant
Listed 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 9 0,00 %
Call 14.09.2022
Warrant
Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 5095 0,00 %
Call 14.12.2022
Warrant
Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 6862 0,01 %
Call 13.12.2023
Warrant
Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 4429 0,00 %
Call 03.01.2025
Warrant
Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 %
Call
Warrant
Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 %
Warrant 16.09.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 %
Warrant 16.12.2020
Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 %
Warrant 17.03.2021
Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 %
Warrant 16.06.2021
Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Summe 4426469 3,58 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,
wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Generale % % %
International
Limited
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Bank & Trust S.A.
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Codéis Securities % % %
S.A.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
23.03.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
