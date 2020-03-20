Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




26.03.20 18:46
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



26.03.2020 / 18:46


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



18.03.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,09 % 5,65 % 5,74 % 123565586


letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 107647 0,09 % %


Summe 107647 0,09 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


/ Verfall raum / te rechte


Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1633446 1,32 %


spruch aus


Wertpapierleihe


Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 40119 0,03 %


Exchangeable Note


Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 233738 0,19 %


Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 342500 0,28 %


Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %


Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 12000 0,01 %


Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 17200 0,01 %


OTC Call Option 17.07.2020 Bis 17.07.2020 100000 0,08 %


Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 6452 0,01 %


Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 1538 0,00 %


Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 6223 0,01 %


Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 6270 0,01 %


Certificates 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 1751 0,00 %


Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 9140 0,01 %


Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 3077 0,00 %


Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %


Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 5578 0,00 %


Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 11598 0,01 %


Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 18001 0,01 %


Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 30835 0,02 %


Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 9537 0,01 %


Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 6538 0,01 %


Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 11494 0,01 %


Summe 2562048 2,07 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 1359 0,00 %


Option on


Basket


OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 102 0,00 %


Option on 03.01.2025


Basket


Certifica- 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 4800 0,00 %


tes


Certifica- 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 1808 0,00 %


tes


Certifica- 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 14242 0,01 %


tes


Contract N/A N/A Bar 312269 0,25 %


For


Difference


Equity 16.04.2020 16.04.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %


Linked


Swaps


Euro 04.07.2022 04.07.2022 Bar 273 0,00 %


Medium


Term Notes


Euro 22.02.2027 22.02.2027 Bar 42495 0,03 %


Medium


Term Notes


Euro 07.02.2028 07.02.2028 Bar 1477 0,00 %


Medium


Term Notes


Euro 16.05.2028 16.05.2028 Bar 422 0,00 %


Medium


Term Notes


Euro 25.07.2028 25.07.2028 Bar 150 0,00 %


Medium


Term Notes


Futures 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 30000 0,02 %


OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %


Option


OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 34738 0,03 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31643 0,03 %


Option


OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 5082 0,00 %


Option 19.08.2020


OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 21125 0,02 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2756 0,00 %


Option 18.11.2020


OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 36923 0,03 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 17780 0,01 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 77906 0,06 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Call 15.09.2020 Bis Bar 3635 0,00 %


Option 15.09.2020


OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 44324 0,04 %


Option 15.12.2021


OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 18162 0,01 %


Option 15.06.2022


OTC Call 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 47 0,00 %


Option 14.09.2022


OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 49351 0,04 %


Option 14.12.2022


OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 42834 0,03 %


Option 13.12.2023


OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 7367 0,01 %


Option 03.01.2025


OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %


Option


OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %


Option


OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %


Option


OTC Put 17.07.2020 Bis Physisch 100000 0,08 %


Option 17.07.2020


OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %


Option


OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 %


Option 03.01.2025


Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 523900 0,42 %


Option 20.03.2020


Listed Put 17.04.2020 Bis Physisch 385800 0,31 %


Option 17.04.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 450000 0,36 %


Option 19.06.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %


Option 18.09.2020


Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 402700 0,33 %


Option 18.12.2020


Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %


Option 18.06.2021


Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 25000 0,02 %


Option 17.12.2021


Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 70000 0,06 %


Option 16.12.2022


Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 350000 0,28 %


Option 15.12.2023


Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 143 0,00 %


Call


Warrant


Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 25103 0,02 %


Call 17.06.2020


Warrant


Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 76 0,00 %


Call 19.06.2020


Warrant


Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 31542 0,03 %


Call


Warrant


Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 3799 0,00 %


Call 19.08.2020


Warrant


Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 15635 0,01 %


Call 16.09.2020


Warrant


Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 1441 0,00 %


Call 18.11.2020


Warrant


Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 24056 0,02 %


Call 16.12.2020


Warrant


Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 11325 0,01 %


Call 17.03.2021


Warrant


Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 34026 0,03 %


Call 16.06.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 1097 0,00 %


Call 15.09.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 12469 0,01 %


Call 15.12.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 2683 0,00 %


Call 15.06.2022


Warrant


Listed 14.09.2022 Bis Bar 9 0,00 %


Call 14.09.2022


Warrant


Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 5095 0,00 %


Call 14.12.2022


Warrant


Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 6862 0,01 %


Call 13.12.2023


Warrant


Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 4429 0,00 %


Call 03.01.2025


Warrant


Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 485 0,00 %


Call


Warrant


Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 152802 0,12 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 500 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 13928 0,01 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 123301 0,10 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7444 0,01 %


Warrant 16.09.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 3960 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 835 0,00 %


Warrant 16.12.2020


Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 1821 0,00 %


Warrant 17.03.2021


Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 9160 0,01 %


Warrant 16.06.2021


Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 1830 0,00 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Summe 4426469 3,58 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,


wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Effekten GmbH


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Generale % % %


International


Limited


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Généfinance S.A. % % %


Sogéparticipations % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Bank & Trust S.A.


SG Issuer S.A. % % %


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Codéis Securities % % %


S.A.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



23.03.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1005077 26.03.2020



°






Aktuell
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock Europas
13.250 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 42.150 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)


Hemp for Health Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,80 € 101,55 € -0,75 € -0,74% 26.03./20:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 162,25 € 79,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,50 € -0,05%  20:39
Nasdaq OTC Other 109,29 $ +10,91%  20:26
Stuttgart 101,20 € -0,34%  20:25
Hannover 101,35 € -0,73%  17:39
Düsseldorf 101,55 € -0,78%  19:45
Berlin 101,45 € -1,17%  18:00
Hamburg 101,75 € -1,21%  18:11
München 101,40 € -1,27%  19:45
Frankfurt 101,50 € -1,46%  19:50
Xetra 101,50 € -2,87%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Real Estate Hot Stock mit Rekordzahlen - Starkes Kaufsignal. Börsenstar steigt ein nach 5.233% mit Vivacon AG und 1.239% mit Westgrund AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12845 Meine Wirecard-Gewinne - Thre. 20:23
106960 Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -. 20:06
3985 WDI Forum für Verantwortungs. 18:00
65 das Portfolio 24.03.20
10136 Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment . 22.03.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...