DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

26.02.2020 / 18:34

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35

PLZ: 85609

Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten

von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.02.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,49 % 4,54 % 5,03 % 123565586

letzte 3,74 % 1,19 % 4,93 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060 0 603109 0,00 % 0,49 %

Summe 603109 0,49 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall raum / te rechte

Laufzeit absolut in %

Rückübertragungsan- 1689157 1,37 %

spruch aus

Wertpapierleihe

Summe 1689157 1,37 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

EXCHANGEABLE 18.09.2024 436 0 %

BOND

LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:140 )

LONG CALL 20.03.2020 13400 0,01 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:150 )

LONG CALL 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:200 )

LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:125 )

LONG CALL 20.03.2020 47000 0,04 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:120 )

LONG CALL 17.04.2020 60000 0,05 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:145 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 34400 0,03 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:200 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:150 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 31000 0,03 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:140 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 10000 0,01 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:180 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 102000 0,08 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:130 )

LONG CALL 19.06.2020 12600 0,01 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:128 )

LONG CALL 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:180 )

LONG CALL 18.09.2020 70000 0,06 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:130 )

LONG CALL 18.12.2020 35000 0,03 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:150 )

LONG CALL 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:200 )

LONG CALL 18.12.2020 185000 0,15 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:180 )

LONG CALL 18.06.2021 500 0 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:140 )

LONG CALL 18.06.2021 1500 0 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:280 )

LONG CALL 17.12.2021 32000 0,03 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:200 )

LONG CALL 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:100 )

LONG CALL 17.12.2021 30000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:180 )

SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 7000 0,01 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:110 )

SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 15000 0,01 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:100 )

SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:200 )

SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:92 )

SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:68 )

SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 18800 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:120 )

SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:180 )

SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:92 )

SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 125000 0,10 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:68 )

SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 37500 0,03 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:120 )

SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:84 )

SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 30000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:120 )

SHORT PUT 18.06.2021 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:140 )

SHORT PUT 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %

OPTION (

Strike

Price:100 )

WARRANTS 14.12.2020 1494 0 %

WARRANTS 15.06.2020 928 0 %

WARRANTS 16.03.2020 1930 0 %

WARRANTS 15.06.2020 51 0 %

WARRANTS 16.03.2020 56 0 %

WARRANTS 14.09.2020 1933 0 %

WARRANTS 15.06.2020 26 0 %

WARRANTS 20.02.2020 5 0 %

OTC SHORT PUT 21.02.2020 29700 0,02 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:120)

OTC SWAP 20.03.2020 215566 0,17 %

OTC SHORT PUT 27.03.2020 6156 0 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:129.95)

OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 13255 0,01 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:105.61)

OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 4954 0 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:121.12)

OTC SHORT PUT 17.04.2020 47400 0,04 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:100)

OTC SHORT PUT 27.04.2020 9882 0,01 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:80.95)

OTC SWAP 05.05.2020 92146 0,07 %

OTC SWAP 15.05.2020 1547 0 %

OTC SWAP 18.05.2020 4288 0 %

OTC SWAP 19.05.2020 479000 0,39 %

OTC SWAP 20.05.2020 327 0 %

OTC SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 64200 0,05 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:80)

OTC SHORT PUT 17.08.2020 2707 0 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:147.75)

OTC SHORT PUT 24.08.2020 13684 0,01 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:146.16)

OTC SWAP 02.09.2020 17560 0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT 04.09.2020 4865 0 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:82.21)

OTC SHORT PUT 30.09.2020 11134 0,01 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:145.5)

OTC SWAP 02.10.2020 1836 0 %

OTC SWAP 02.12.2020 46376 0,04 %

OTC SWAP 17.12.2020 252440 0,20 %

OTC SHORT PUT 03.02.2021 4861 0 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:82.29)

OTC SWAP 09.09.2021 24927 0,02 %

OTC SWAP 30.11.2021 11246 0,01 %

OTC SWAP 02.08.2022 238250 0,19 %

OTC SHORT PUT 07.10.2022 14196 0,01 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:105.66)

OTC SHORT PUT 05.12.2022 20868 0,02 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:71.88)

OTC SWAP 02.02.2023 181539 0,15 %

OTC SWAP 24.02.2023 8907 0,01 %

OTC SHORT PUT 19.01.2026 49085 0,04 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:57.04)

OTC SHORT PUT 09.02.2026 22523 0,02 %

OPTION

(Strike

Price:66.6)

Summe 3919984 3,17 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Citigroup Inc. % % %

Citigroup Global % % %

Markets Holdings Inc.

Citigroup Financial % % %

Products Inc.

Citigroup Global % % %

Markets Holding

Bahamas Limited

Citigroup Global % % %

Markets Limited

Citigroup Global % % %

Markets Europe AG

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

21.02.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

