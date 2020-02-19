DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
26.02.2020 / 18:34
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten
von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
19.02.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,49 % 4,54 % 5,03 % 123565586
letzte 3,74 % 1,19 % 4,93 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 603109 0,00 % 0,49 %
Summe 603109 0,49 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall raum / te rechte
Laufzeit absolut in %
Rückübertragungsan- 1689157 1,37 %
spruch aus
Wertpapierleihe
Summe 1689157 1,37 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
EXCHANGEABLE 18.09.2024 436 0 %
BOND
LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:140 )
LONG CALL 20.03.2020 13400 0,01 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:150 )
LONG CALL 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:200 )
LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:125 )
LONG CALL 20.03.2020 47000 0,04 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:120 )
LONG CALL 17.04.2020 60000 0,05 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:145 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 34400 0,03 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:200 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:150 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 31000 0,03 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:140 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 10000 0,01 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:180 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 102000 0,08 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:130 )
LONG CALL 19.06.2020 12600 0,01 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:128 )
LONG CALL 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:180 )
LONG CALL 18.09.2020 70000 0,06 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:130 )
LONG CALL 18.12.2020 35000 0,03 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:150 )
LONG CALL 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:200 )
LONG CALL 18.12.2020 185000 0,15 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:180 )
LONG CALL 18.06.2021 500 0 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:140 )
LONG CALL 18.06.2021 1500 0 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:280 )
LONG CALL 17.12.2021 32000 0,03 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:200 )
LONG CALL 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:100 )
LONG CALL 17.12.2021 30000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:180 )
SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 7000 0,01 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:110 )
SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 15000 0,01 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:100 )
SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:200 )
SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:92 )
SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:68 )
SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 18800 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:120 )
SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:180 )
SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:92 )
SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 125000 0,10 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:68 )
SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 37500 0,03 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:120 )
SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:84 )
SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 30000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:120 )
SHORT PUT 18.06.2021 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:140 )
SHORT PUT 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %
OPTION (
Strike
Price:100 )
WARRANTS 14.12.2020 1494 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020 928 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020 1930 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020 51 0 %
WARRANTS 16.03.2020 56 0 %
WARRANTS 14.09.2020 1933 0 %
WARRANTS 15.06.2020 26 0 %
WARRANTS 20.02.2020 5 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT 21.02.2020 29700 0,02 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:120)
OTC SWAP 20.03.2020 215566 0,17 %
OTC SHORT PUT 27.03.2020 6156 0 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:129.95)
OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 13255 0,01 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:105.61)
OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 4954 0 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:121.12)
OTC SHORT PUT 17.04.2020 47400 0,04 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:100)
OTC SHORT PUT 27.04.2020 9882 0,01 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:80.95)
OTC SWAP 05.05.2020 92146 0,07 %
OTC SWAP 15.05.2020 1547 0 %
OTC SWAP 18.05.2020 4288 0 %
OTC SWAP 19.05.2020 479000 0,39 %
OTC SWAP 20.05.2020 327 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 64200 0,05 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:80)
OTC SHORT PUT 17.08.2020 2707 0 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:147.75)
OTC SHORT PUT 24.08.2020 13684 0,01 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:146.16)
OTC SWAP 02.09.2020 17560 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT 04.09.2020 4865 0 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:82.21)
OTC SHORT PUT 30.09.2020 11134 0,01 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:145.5)
OTC SWAP 02.10.2020 1836 0 %
OTC SWAP 02.12.2020 46376 0,04 %
OTC SWAP 17.12.2020 252440 0,20 %
OTC SHORT PUT 03.02.2021 4861 0 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:82.29)
OTC SWAP 09.09.2021 24927 0,02 %
OTC SWAP 30.11.2021 11246 0,01 %
OTC SWAP 02.08.2022 238250 0,19 %
OTC SHORT PUT 07.10.2022 14196 0,01 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:105.66)
OTC SHORT PUT 05.12.2022 20868 0,02 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:71.88)
OTC SWAP 02.02.2023 181539 0,15 %
OTC SWAP 24.02.2023 8907 0,01 %
OTC SHORT PUT 19.01.2026 49085 0,04 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:57.04)
OTC SHORT PUT 09.02.2026 22523 0,02 %
OPTION
(Strike
Price:66.6)
Summe 3919984 3,17 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global % % %
Markets Holdings Inc.
Citigroup Financial % % %
Products Inc.
Citigroup Global % % %
Markets Holding
Bahamas Limited
Citigroup Global % % %
Markets Limited
Citigroup Global % % %
Markets Europe AG
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
21.02.2020
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
981891 26.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,00 €
|120,10 €
|1,90 €
|+1,58%
|26.02./20:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|162,25 €
|93,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|122,25 €
|+1,79%
|20:34
|München
|124,25 €
|+2,10%
|17:57
|Hamburg
|125,25 €
|+1,87%
|15:40
|Berlin
|123,65 €
|+1,35%
|18:01
|Stuttgart
|121,80 €
|+1,33%
|20:15
|Düsseldorf
|124,35 €
|+1,18%
|17:29
|Hannover
|124,15 €
|+0,93%
|17:53
|Frankfurt
|121,90 €
|+0,58%
|19:53
|Xetra
|124,40 €
|0,00%
|17:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|131,20 $
|-7,42%
|20:10
