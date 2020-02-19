Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




26.02.20 18:34
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



26.02.2020 / 18:34


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten


von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



19.02.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,49 % 4,54 % 5,03 % 123565586


letzte 3,74 % 1,19 % 4,93 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 603109 0,00 % 0,49 %


Summe 603109 0,49 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


/ Verfall raum / te rechte


Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsan- 1689157 1,37 %


spruch aus


Wertpapierleihe


Summe 1689157 1,37 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


EXCHANGEABLE 18.09.2024 436 0 %


BOND


LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:140 )


LONG CALL 20.03.2020 13400 0,01 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:150 )


LONG CALL 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:200 )


LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:125 )


LONG CALL 20.03.2020 47000 0,04 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:120 )


LONG CALL 17.04.2020 60000 0,05 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:145 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 34400 0,03 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:200 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:150 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 31000 0,03 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:140 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 10000 0,01 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:180 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 102000 0,08 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:130 )


LONG CALL 19.06.2020 12600 0,01 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:128 )


LONG CALL 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:180 )


LONG CALL 18.09.2020 70000 0,06 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:130 )


LONG CALL 18.12.2020 35000 0,03 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:150 )


LONG CALL 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:200 )


LONG CALL 18.12.2020 185000 0,15 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:180 )


LONG CALL 18.06.2021 500 0 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:140 )


LONG CALL 18.06.2021 1500 0 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:280 )


LONG CALL 17.12.2021 32000 0,03 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:200 )


LONG CALL 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:100 )


LONG CALL 17.12.2021 30000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:180 )


SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 7000 0,01 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:110 )


SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 15000 0,01 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:100 )


SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:200 )


SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:92 )


SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:68 )


SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 18800 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:120 )


SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:180 )


SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:92 )


SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 125000 0,10 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:68 )


SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 37500 0,03 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:120 )


SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:84 )


SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 30000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:120 )


SHORT PUT 18.06.2021 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:140 )


SHORT PUT 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 %


OPTION (


Strike


Price:100 )


WARRANTS 14.12.2020 1494 0 %


WARRANTS 15.06.2020 928 0 %


WARRANTS 16.03.2020 1930 0 %


WARRANTS 15.06.2020 51 0 %


WARRANTS 16.03.2020 56 0 %


WARRANTS 14.09.2020 1933 0 %


WARRANTS 15.06.2020 26 0 %


WARRANTS 20.02.2020 5 0 %


OTC SHORT PUT 21.02.2020 29700 0,02 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:120)


OTC SWAP 20.03.2020 215566 0,17 %


OTC SHORT PUT 27.03.2020 6156 0 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:129.95)


OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 13255 0,01 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:105.61)


OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 4954 0 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:121.12)


OTC SHORT PUT 17.04.2020 47400 0,04 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:100)


OTC SHORT PUT 27.04.2020 9882 0,01 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:80.95)


OTC SWAP 05.05.2020 92146 0,07 %


OTC SWAP 15.05.2020 1547 0 %


OTC SWAP 18.05.2020 4288 0 %


OTC SWAP 19.05.2020 479000 0,39 %


OTC SWAP 20.05.2020 327 0 %


OTC SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 64200 0,05 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:80)


OTC SHORT PUT 17.08.2020 2707 0 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:147.75)


OTC SHORT PUT 24.08.2020 13684 0,01 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:146.16)


OTC SWAP 02.09.2020 17560 0,01 %


OTC SHORT PUT 04.09.2020 4865 0 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:82.21)


OTC SHORT PUT 30.09.2020 11134 0,01 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:145.5)


OTC SWAP 02.10.2020 1836 0 %


OTC SWAP 02.12.2020 46376 0,04 %


OTC SWAP 17.12.2020 252440 0,20 %


OTC SHORT PUT 03.02.2021 4861 0 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:82.29)


OTC SWAP 09.09.2021 24927 0,02 %


OTC SWAP 30.11.2021 11246 0,01 %


OTC SWAP 02.08.2022 238250 0,19 %


OTC SHORT PUT 07.10.2022 14196 0,01 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:105.66)


OTC SHORT PUT 05.12.2022 20868 0,02 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:71.88)


OTC SWAP 02.02.2023 181539 0,15 %


OTC SWAP 24.02.2023 8907 0,01 %


OTC SHORT PUT 19.01.2026 49085 0,04 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:57.04)


OTC SHORT PUT 09.02.2026 22523 0,02 %


OPTION


(Strike


Price:66.6)


Summe 3919984 3,17 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Citigroup Inc. % % %


Citigroup Global % % %


Markets Holdings Inc.


Citigroup Financial % % %


Products Inc.


Citigroup Global % % %


Markets Holding


Bahamas Limited


Citigroup Global % % %


Markets Limited


Citigroup Global % % %


Markets Europe AG



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



21.02.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.02.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



981891 26.02.2020



°






Aktuell
Neuer 533% Pot Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal
530 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 2.073 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)



Hemp for Health Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
122,00 € 120,10 € 1,90 € +1,58% 26.02./20:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 162,25 € 93,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		122,25 € +1,79%  20:34
München 124,25 € +2,10%  17:57
Hamburg 125,25 € +1,87%  15:40
Berlin 123,65 € +1,35%  18:01
Stuttgart 121,80 € +1,33%  20:15
Düsseldorf 124,35 € +1,18%  17:29
Hannover 124,15 € +0,93%  17:53
Frankfurt 121,90 € +0,58%  19:53
Xetra 124,40 € 0,00%  17:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 131,20 $ -7,42%  20:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsengurus neuer 1.462% Lithium Hot Stock vor Offtake Agreement mit Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)? 10,3 Mrd. Dollar Lithium - Massives Kaufsignal

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Dokumente des Zweifels 20:30
98156 Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -. 20:30
84 Wirecard - Gefährlicher Hype o. 20:06
10961 Meine Wirecard-Gewinne - Thre. 20:03
3418 WDI Forum für Verantwortungs. 16:19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...