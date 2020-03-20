DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs.

1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

04.02.2020 / 19:10

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35

PLZ: 85609

Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,05 % 5,97 % 6,02 % 123565586

letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060 48265 7357 0,04 % 0,01 %

Summe 55622 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall raum / te rechte

Laufzeit absolut in %

Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1604263 1,30 %

spruch aus

Wertpapierleihe

Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 8285 0,01 %

Exchangeable Note

Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %

Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %

Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %

Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %

Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %

Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0,00 %

Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %

Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %

Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0,00 %

Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %

Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0,01 %

Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %

Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %

Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %

Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0,01 %

Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0,00 %

Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0,00 %

Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0,00 %

Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0,00 %

Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0,15 %

Summe 2205100 1,78 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5103 0,00 %

Option on

Basket

OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 93 0,00 %

Option on 03.01.2025

Basket

Contract N/A N/A Bar 334162 0,27 %

For

Difference

Equity 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %

Linked

Swaps

Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %

OTC Call 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 25502 0,02 %

Option 19.02.2020

OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 72136 0,06 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62928 0,05 %

Option

OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 107252 0,09 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68932 0,06 %

Option

OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 8601 0,01 %

Option 19.08.2020

OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 43306 0,04 %

Option 16.09.2020

OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 4382 0,00 %

Option 18.11.2020

OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 57904 0,05 %

Option 16.12.2020

OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 18034 0,01 %

Option 17.03.2021

OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 69277 0,06 %

Option 16.06.2021

OTC Call 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 2406 0,00 %

Option 15.09.2021

OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 54292 0,04 %

Option 15.12.2021

OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 19437 0,02 %

Option 15.06.2022

OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 40834 0,03 %

Option 14.12.2022

OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 46374 0,04 %

Option 13.12.2023

OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 155870 0,13 %

Option 03.01.2025

OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %

Option

OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %

Option

OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %

Option

OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %

Option

OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7169 0,01 %

Option 16.09.2020

OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %

Option

OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %

Option 16.12.2020

OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %

Option 17.03.2021

OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2826 0,00 %

Option 16.06.2021

OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %

Option 03.01.2025

Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %

Option 20.03.2020

Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 470000 0,38 %

Option 19.06.2020

Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %

Option 18.09.2020

Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 452700 0,37 %

Option 18.12.2020

Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %

Option 18.06.2021

Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 55000 0,04 %

Option 17.12.2021

Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %

Option 16.12.2022

Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 275000 0,22 %

Option 15.12.2023

Listed 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 14178 0,01 %

Call 19.02.2020

Warrant

Listed 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 57969 0,05 %

Call 18.03.2020

Warrant

Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62713 0,05 %

Call

Warrant

Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 81274 0,07 %

Call 17.06.2020

Warrant

Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 413 0,00 %

Call 19.06.2020

Warrant

Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68917 0,06 %

Call

Warrant

Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 7448 0,01 %

Call 19.08.2020

Warrant

Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 25137 0,02 %

Call 16.09.2020

Warrant

Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2348 0,00 %

Call 18.11.2020

Warrant

Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 28005 0,02 %

Call 16.12.2020

Warrant

Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 6158 0,00 %

Call 17.03.2021

Warrant

Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 50354 0,04 %

Call 16.06.2021

Warrant

Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 467 0,00 %

Call 15.09.2021

Warrant

Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 23083 0,02 %

Call 15.12.2021

Warrant

Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 1255 0,00 %

Call 15.06.2022

Warrant

Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 10027 0,01 %

Call 14.12.2022

Warrant

Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 10430 0,01 %

Call 13.12.2023

Warrant

Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 120552 0,10 %

Call 03.01.2025

Warrant

Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 2206 0,00 %

Call

Warrant

Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %

Warrant

Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %

Warrant 18.03.2020

Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %

Warrant

Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %

Warrant

Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %

Warrant 17.06.2020

Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %

Warrant

Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7171 0,01 %

Warrant 16.09.2020

Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %

Warrant 16.12.2020

Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %

Warrant 17.03.2021

Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2827 0,00 %

Warrant 16.06.2021

Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %

Warrant 03.01.2025

Summe 5178309 4,19 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,

wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Effekten GmbH

% % %

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Generale % % %

International

Limited

% % %

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Généfinance S.A. % % %

Sogéparticipations % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Bank & Trust S.A.

SG Issuer S.A. % % %

% % %

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Codéis Securities % % %

S.A.

% % %

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

SG Americas % % %

Securities

Holdings LLC

SG Americas % % %

Securities LLC

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

03.02.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Internet: www.wirecard.com

