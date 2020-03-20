DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs.
1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
22.01.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,05 % 5,97 % 6,02 % 123565586
letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 48265 7357 0,04 % 0,01 %
Summe 55622 0,05 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall raum / te rechte
Laufzeit absolut in %
Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1604263 1,30 %
spruch aus
Wertpapierleihe
Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 8285 0,01 %
Exchangeable Note
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0,01 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0,01 %
Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0,00 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0,15 %
Summe 2205100 1,78 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5103 0,00 %
Option on
Basket
OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 93 0,00 %
Option on 03.01.2025
Basket
Contract N/A N/A Bar 334162 0,27 %
For
Difference
Equity 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %
Linked
Swaps
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %
OTC Call 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 25502 0,02 %
Option 19.02.2020
OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 72136 0,06 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62928 0,05 %
Option
OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 107252 0,09 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68932 0,06 %
Option
OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 8601 0,01 %
Option 19.08.2020
OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 43306 0,04 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 4382 0,00 %
Option 18.11.2020
OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 57904 0,05 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 18034 0,01 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 69277 0,06 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Call 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 2406 0,00 %
Option 15.09.2021
OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 54292 0,04 %
Option 15.12.2021
OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 19437 0,02 %
Option 15.06.2022
OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 40834 0,03 %
Option 14.12.2022
OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 46374 0,04 %
Option 13.12.2023
OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 155870 0,13 %
Option 03.01.2025
OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %
Option
OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %
Option
OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %
Option
OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %
Option
OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7169 0,01 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %
Option
OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2826 0,00 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %
Option 03.01.2025
Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %
Option 20.03.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 470000 0,38 %
Option 19.06.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Option 18.09.2020
Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 452700 0,37 %
Option 18.12.2020
Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Option 18.06.2021
Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 55000 0,04 %
Option 17.12.2021
Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %
Option 16.12.2022
Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 275000 0,22 %
Option 15.12.2023
Listed 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 14178 0,01 %
Call 19.02.2020
Warrant
Listed 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 57969 0,05 %
Call 18.03.2020
Warrant
Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62713 0,05 %
Call
Warrant
Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 81274 0,07 %
Call 17.06.2020
Warrant
Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 413 0,00 %
Call 19.06.2020
Warrant
Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68917 0,06 %
Call
Warrant
Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 7448 0,01 %
Call 19.08.2020
Warrant
Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 25137 0,02 %
Call 16.09.2020
Warrant
Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2348 0,00 %
Call 18.11.2020
Warrant
Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 28005 0,02 %
Call 16.12.2020
Warrant
Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 6158 0,00 %
Call 17.03.2021
Warrant
Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 50354 0,04 %
Call 16.06.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 467 0,00 %
Call 15.09.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 23083 0,02 %
Call 15.12.2021
Warrant
Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 1255 0,00 %
Call 15.06.2022
Warrant
Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 10027 0,01 %
Call 14.12.2022
Warrant
Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 10430 0,01 %
Call 13.12.2023
Warrant
Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 120552 0,10 %
Call 03.01.2025
Warrant
Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 2206 0,00 %
Call
Warrant
Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %
Warrant
Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %
Warrant 18.03.2020
Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7171 0,01 %
Warrant 16.09.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %
Warrant 16.12.2020
Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %
Warrant 17.03.2021
Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2827 0,00 %
Warrant 16.06.2021
Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Summe 5178309 4,19 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,
wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Generale % % %
International
Limited
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Bank & Trust S.A.
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Codéis Securities % % %
S.A.
% % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
SG Americas % % %
Securities
Holdings LLC
SG Americas % % %
Securities LLC
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
03.02.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
