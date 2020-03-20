Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




04.02.20 19:10
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 30.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs.


1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



04.02.2020 / 19:10


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



22.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,05 % 5,97 % 6,02 % 123565586


letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 48265 7357 0,04 % 0,01 %


Summe 55622 0,05 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


/ Verfall raum / te rechte


Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1604263 1,30 %


spruch aus


Wertpapierleihe


Leiheposition auf N/A N/A 8285 0,01 %


Exchangeable Note


Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 Bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %


Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 Bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %


Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 Bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %


Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 Bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %


Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %


Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5723 0,00 %


Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %


Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %


Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1598 0,00 %


Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %


Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8129 0,01 %


Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %


Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %


Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %


Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10569 0,01 %


Certificates 08.01.2021 08.01.2021 3371 0,00 %


Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 5929 0,00 %


Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 464 0,00 %


Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 270 0,00 %


Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 184898 0,15 %


Summe 2205100 1,78 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5103 0,00 %


Option on


Basket


OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 93 0,00 %


Option on 03.01.2025


Basket


Contract N/A N/A Bar 334162 0,27 %


For


Difference


Equity 17.02.2020 17.02.2020 Bar 239419 0,19 %


Linked


Swaps


Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %


OTC Call 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 25502 0,02 %


Option 19.02.2020


OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 72136 0,06 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62928 0,05 %


Option


OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 107252 0,09 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68932 0,06 %


Option


OTC Call 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 8601 0,01 %


Option 19.08.2020


OTC Call 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 43306 0,04 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Call 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 4382 0,00 %


Option 18.11.2020


OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 57904 0,05 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Call 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 18034 0,01 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Call 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 69277 0,06 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Call 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 2406 0,00 %


Option 15.09.2021


OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 54292 0,04 %


Option 15.12.2021


OTC Call 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 19437 0,02 %


Option 15.06.2022


OTC Call 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 40834 0,03 %


Option 14.12.2022


OTC Call 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 46374 0,04 %


Option 13.12.2023


OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 155870 0,13 %


Option 03.01.2025


OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %


Option


OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %


Option


OTC Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %


Option


OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %


Option


OTC Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7169 0,01 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %


Option


OTC Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2826 0,00 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %


Option 03.01.2025


Listed Put 20.03.2020 Bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %


Option 20.03.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 Bis Physisch 470000 0,38 %


Option 19.06.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 Bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %


Option 18.09.2020


Listed Put 18.12.2020 Bis Physisch 452700 0,37 %


Option 18.12.2020


Listed Put 18.06.2021 Bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %


Option 18.06.2021


Listed Put 17.12.2021 Bis Physisch 55000 0,04 %


Option 17.12.2021


Listed Put 16.12.2022 Bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %


Option 16.12.2022


Listed Put 15.12.2023 Bis Physisch 275000 0,22 %


Option 15.12.2023


Listed 19.02.2020 Bis Bar 14178 0,01 %


Call 19.02.2020


Warrant


Listed 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 57969 0,05 %


Call 18.03.2020


Warrant


Listed 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 62713 0,05 %


Call


Warrant


Listed 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 81274 0,07 %


Call 17.06.2020


Warrant


Listed 19.06.2020 Bis Bar 413 0,00 %


Call 19.06.2020


Warrant


Listed 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 68917 0,06 %


Call


Warrant


Listed 19.08.2020 Bis Bar 7448 0,01 %


Call 19.08.2020


Warrant


Listed 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 25137 0,02 %


Call 16.09.2020


Warrant


Listed 18.11.2020 Bis Bar 2348 0,00 %


Call 18.11.2020


Warrant


Listed 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 28005 0,02 %


Call 16.12.2020


Warrant


Listed 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 6158 0,00 %


Call 17.03.2021


Warrant


Listed 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 50354 0,04 %


Call 16.06.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.09.2021 Bis Bar 467 0,00 %


Call 15.09.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 23083 0,02 %


Call 15.12.2021


Warrant


Listed 15.06.2022 Bis Bar 1255 0,00 %


Call 15.06.2022


Warrant


Listed 14.12.2022 Bis Bar 10027 0,01 %


Call 14.12.2022


Warrant


Listed 13.12.2023 Bis Bar 10430 0,01 %


Call 13.12.2023


Warrant


Listed 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 120552 0,10 %


Call 03.01.2025


Warrant


Listed 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 2206 0,00 %


Call


Warrant


Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 111900 0,09 %


Warrant


Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 9916 0,01 %


Warrant 18.03.2020


Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 172307 0,14 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 Bar 22100 0,02 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 6137 0,00 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 180212 0,15 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.09.2020 Bis Bar 7171 0,01 %


Warrant 16.09.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 1100 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 1719 0,00 %


Warrant 16.12.2020


Listed Put 17.03.2021 Bis Bar 38 0,00 %


Warrant 17.03.2021


Listed Put 16.06.2021 Bis Bar 2827 0,00 %


Warrant 16.06.2021


Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 22690 0,02 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Summe 5178309 4,19 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,


wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Effekten GmbH


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Generale % % %


International


Limited


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Généfinance S.A. % % %


Sogéparticipations % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Bank & Trust S.A.


SG Issuer S.A. % % %


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Codéis Securities % % %


S.A.


% % %


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


SG Americas % % %


Securities


Holdings LLC


SG Americas % % %


Securities LLC



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



03.02.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.02.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



968059 04.02.2020



°






Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
137,75 € 132,00 € 5,75 € +4,36% 04.02./21:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 162,25 € 86,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		137,75 € +4,36%  21:27
Nasdaq OTC Other 152,125 $ +5,64%  20:46
Hannover 138,00 € +5,06%  18:52
Düsseldorf 137,80 € +4,63%  17:29
Hamburg 137,75 € +4,55%  18:08
Frankfurt 137,55 € +4,48%  19:55
München 137,50 € +4,36%  17:22
Stuttgart 137,70 € +4,28%  21:10
Xetra 137,75 € +3,96%  17:30
Berlin 137,10 € +3,86%  17:17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...