Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




29.01.20 17:35
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



29.01.2020 / 17:35


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



21.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,26 % 5,02 % 5,28 % 123565586


letzte 0,18 % 4,95 % 5,13 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 307542 0,00 % 0,25 %


US97654L1089 0 11799 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 319341 0,26 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- N/A N/A 2888007 2,34 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrecht N/A N/A 20645 0,02 %


Call option 19/06/2020 - N/A 317500 0,26 %


18/06/2021


Summe 3226152 2,61 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Swaps 04/03/2020 N/A Bar 1954144 1,58 %


-


15/02/2023


Put 20/03/2020- N/A Physisch 800000 0,65 %


options -18/06/202-


1


Single 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 225000 0,18 %


Stock


Futures


Summe 2979144 2,41 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % %


International


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merrill Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I, L.L.C


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


Merrill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S Trust Company of % % %


Delaware


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



24.01.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



29.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



961577 29.01.2020



°






Aktuell
614% Cannabis Hot Stock meldet Verkaufsstart in 35 Stores - Massives Kaufsignal
107 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 324 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Wirecard


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
137,05 € 137,85 € -0,80 € -0,58% 29.01./18:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007472060 747206 168,60 € 86,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		137,05 € -0,58%  18:20
Nasdaq OTC Other 153,46 $ +0,93%  28.01.20
Xetra 137,35 € +0,18%  17:35
München 137,45 € +0,15%  17:35
Düsseldorf 137,30 € 0,00%  17:29
Hannover 137,50 € -0,04%  17:10
Berlin 137,10 € -0,15%  13:05
Frankfurt 137,20 € -0,22%  17:59
Stuttgart 137,20 € -0,44%  18:05
Hamburg 136,55 € -0,47%  16:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
2.281% Lithium Hot Stock meldet erstklassige Bohrresultate. 145 Mio. Tonnen zu 1.145ppm Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
89213 Wirecard - beste Aktie 2014 -. 18:14
2985 WDI Forum für Verantwortungs. 16:21
9708 Meine Wirecard-Gewinne - Thre. 15:42
10027 Wirecard AG: Mobile Payment . 28.01.20
3 Freigabe erforderlich 24.01.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...