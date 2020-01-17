Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




17.01.20 19:05
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



17.01.2020 / 19:05


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



10.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,42 % 4,77 % 5,19 % 123565586


letzte 0,78 % 4,10 % 4,88 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 508882 0,00 % 0,41 %


US97654L1089 0 9159 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 518041 0,42 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- N/A N/A 3103596 2,51 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrechte N/A N/A 22727 0,02 %


call option 17.01.2020-1- N/A 236200 0,19 %


8.06.2021


Summe 3362523 2,72 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Swaps 04.03.202- N/A Bar 1950135 1,58 %


0-15.02.2-


023


Put 17.01.202- N/A Physisch 585000 0,47 %


Options 0-18.06.2-


021


Summe 2535135 2,05 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merrill Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I,L.L.C.


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


Merrill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp.


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S Trust Company of % % %


Delaware


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % %


International


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



15.01.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



955417 17.01.2020



°






