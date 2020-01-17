DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
17.01.20 19:05
dpa-AFX
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
17.01.2020 / 19:05
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
10.01.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,42 % 4,77 % 5,19 % 123565586
letzte 0,78 % 4,10 % 4,88 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 508882 0,00 % 0,41 %
US97654L1089 0 9159 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 518041 0,42 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- N/A N/A 3103596 2,51 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsrechte N/A N/A 22727 0,02 %
call option 17.01.2020-1- N/A 236200 0,19 %
8.06.2021
Summe 3362523 2,72 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Swaps 04.03.202- N/A Bar 1950135 1,58 %
0-15.02.2-
023
Put 17.01.202- N/A Physisch 585000 0,47 %
Options 0-18.06.2-
021
Summe 2535135 2,05 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International, LLC.
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I,L.L.C.
BofA Securities Europe % % %
SA
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp.
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
U.S Trust Company of % % %
Delaware
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
15.01.2020
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
955417 17.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|127,45 €
|129,05 €
|-1,60 €
|-1,24%
|17.01./20:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|170,55 €
|86,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|127,45 €
|-1,24%
|20:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|144,00 $
|+4,54%
|19:41
|Xetra
|127,60 €
|-0,23%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|127,70 €
|-0,62%
|17:59
|Hamburg
|127,60 €
|-0,74%
|18:42
|Frankfurt
|127,45 €
|-0,86%
|19:53
|München
|127,45 €
|-0,86%
|19:30
|Berlin
|127,20 €
|-1,20%
|16:57
|Stuttgart
|127,35 €
|-1,39%
|19:55
|Hannover
|126,00 €
|-1,98%
|14:15
