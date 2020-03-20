Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)




17.01.20 18:43
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



17.01.2020 / 18:43


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



09.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586


letzte N/A % N/A % N/A % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 %


Summe 62905 0,05 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


/ Verfall raum / te rechte


Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 %


spruch aus


Wertpapierleihe


Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %


Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %


Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %


Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %


Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %


Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %


Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %


Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 %


Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %


Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %


Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %


Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 %


Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 %


Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 %


Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 %


Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 %


Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 %


Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %


Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 %


Summe 1573295 1,27 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Equity 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 %


Linked Swaps


on Basket


OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 %


Option on


Basket


OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 72 0,00 %


Option on 03.01.2025


Basket


Contract for N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 %


Difference


Equity 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 %


Linked Swaps


Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %


OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 109520 0,09 %


Option 03.01.2025


OTC Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 37600 0,03 %


Option 13.12.2023


OTC Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 34760 0,03 %


Option 14.12.2022


OTC Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 3271 0,00 %


Option 15.01.2020


OTC Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 16530 0,01 %


Option 15.06.2022


OTC Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 1195 0,00 %


Option 15.09.2021


OTC Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 46560 0,04 %


Option 15.12.2021


OTC Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 54524 0,04 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 31924 0,03 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 48125 0,04 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 9972 0,01 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 70172 0,06 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 41045 0,03 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 3397 0,00 %


Option 18.11.2020


OTC Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 12955 0,01 %


Option 19.02.2020


OTC Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 6280 0,01 %


Option 19.08.2020


OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %


Option


OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 %


Option


OTC Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %


Option


OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %


Option


OTC Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %


Option


OTC Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %


Option


OTC Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %


Option 16.09.2020


OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %


Option


OTC Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %


Option 17.03.2021


OTC Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %


Option 16.06.2021


OTC Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %


Option 03.01.2025


Listed Put 17.01.2020 bis Physisch 115000 0,09 %


Option 17.01.2020


Listed Put 20.03.2020 bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %


Option 20.03.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 bis Physisch 420000 0,34 %


Option 19.06.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %


Option 18.09.2020


Listed Put 18.12.2020 bis Physisch 370000 0,30 %


Option 18.12.2020


Listed Put 18.06.2021 bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %


Option 18.06.2021


Listed Put 17.12.2021 bis Physisch 30000 0,02 %


Option 17.12.2021


Listed Put 16.12.2022 bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %


Option 16.12.2022


Listed Put 15.12.2023 bis Physisch 175000 0,14 %


Option 15.12.2023


Listed Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 2888 0,00 %


Warrant 15.01.2020


Listed Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 5015 0,00 %


Warrant 19.02.2020


Listed Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 22835 0,02 %


Warrant 18.03.2020


Listed Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 38964 0,03 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Call 19.06.2020 bis Bar 252 0,00 %


Warrant 19.06.2020


Listed Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 4401 0,00 %


Warrant 19.08.2020


Listed Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 16013 0,01 %


Warrant 16.09.2020


Listed Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 1622 0,00 %


Warrant 18.11.2020


Listed Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 30534 0,02 %


Warrant 16.12.2020


Listed Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 2475 0,00 %


Warrant 17.03.2021


Listed Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 45350 0,04 %


Warrant 16.06.2021


Listed Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 311 0,00 %


Warrant 15.09.2021


Listed Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 18587 0,02 %


Warrant 15.12.2021


Listed Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 1140 0,00 %


Warrant 15.06.2022


Listed Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 9494 0,01 %


Warrant 14.12.2022


Listed Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 5868 0,00 %


Warrant 13.12.2023


Listed Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 81814 0,07 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %


Warrant


Listed Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %


Warrant


Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %


Warrant


Listed Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %


Warrant 18.03.2020


Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %


Warrant


Listed Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %


Warrant 16.09.2020


Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %


Warrant 16.12.2020


Listed Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %


Warrant 17.03.2021


Listed Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %


Warrant 16.06.2021


Listed Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Summe 5028823 4,07 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,


wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Effekten GmbH



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Generale % % %


International


Limited



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Généfinance S.A. % % %


Sogéparticipations % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Bank & Trust S.A.


SG Issuer S.A. % % %



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Codéis Securities % % %


S.A.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



14.01.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



954893 17.01.2020



°






