DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG

Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

17.01.2020 / 18:43

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35

PLZ: 85609

Ort: Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586

letzte N/A % N/A % N/A % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 %

Summe 62905 0,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall raum / te rechte

Laufzeit absolut in %

Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 %

spruch aus

Wertpapierleihe

Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %

Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %

Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %

Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %

Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %

Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %

Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %

Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 %

Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %

Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %

Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %

Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 %

Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 %

Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 %

Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 %

Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 %

Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 %

Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %

Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 %

Summe 1573295 1,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Equity 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 %

Linked Swaps

on Basket

OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 %

Option on

Basket

OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 72 0,00 %

Option on 03.01.2025

Basket

Contract for N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 %

Difference

Equity 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 %

Linked Swaps

Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %

OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 109520 0,09 %

Option 03.01.2025

OTC Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 37600 0,03 %

Option 13.12.2023

OTC Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 34760 0,03 %

Option 14.12.2022

OTC Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 3271 0,00 %

Option 15.01.2020

OTC Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 16530 0,01 %

Option 15.06.2022

OTC Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 1195 0,00 %

Option 15.09.2021

OTC Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 46560 0,04 %

Option 15.12.2021

OTC Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 54524 0,04 %

Option 16.06.2021

OTC Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 31924 0,03 %

Option 16.09.2020

OTC Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 48125 0,04 %

Option 16.12.2020

OTC Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 9972 0,01 %

Option 17.03.2021

OTC Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 70172 0,06 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 41045 0,03 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 3397 0,00 %

Option 18.11.2020

OTC Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 12955 0,01 %

Option 19.02.2020

OTC Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 6280 0,01 %

Option 19.08.2020

OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %

Option

OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 %

Option

OTC Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %

Option

OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %

Option

OTC Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %

Option

OTC Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %

Option

OTC Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %

Option 16.09.2020

OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %

Option

OTC Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %

Option 16.12.2020

OTC Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %

Option 17.03.2021

OTC Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %

Option 16.06.2021

OTC Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %

Option 03.01.2025

Listed Put 17.01.2020 bis Physisch 115000 0,09 %

Option 17.01.2020

Listed Put 20.03.2020 bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %

Option 20.03.2020

Listed Put 19.06.2020 bis Physisch 420000 0,34 %

Option 19.06.2020

Listed Put 18.09.2020 bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %

Option 18.09.2020

Listed Put 18.12.2020 bis Physisch 370000 0,30 %

Option 18.12.2020

Listed Put 18.06.2021 bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %

Option 18.06.2021

Listed Put 17.12.2021 bis Physisch 30000 0,02 %

Option 17.12.2021

Listed Put 16.12.2022 bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %

Option 16.12.2022

Listed Put 15.12.2023 bis Physisch 175000 0,14 %

Option 15.12.2023

Listed Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 2888 0,00 %

Warrant 15.01.2020

Listed Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 5015 0,00 %

Warrant 19.02.2020

Listed Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 22835 0,02 %

Warrant 18.03.2020

Listed Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 38964 0,03 %

Warrant 17.06.2020

Listed Call 19.06.2020 bis Bar 252 0,00 %

Warrant 19.06.2020

Listed Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 4401 0,00 %

Warrant 19.08.2020

Listed Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 16013 0,01 %

Warrant 16.09.2020

Listed Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 1622 0,00 %

Warrant 18.11.2020

Listed Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 30534 0,02 %

Warrant 16.12.2020

Listed Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 2475 0,00 %

Warrant 17.03.2021

Listed Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 45350 0,04 %

Warrant 16.06.2021

Listed Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 311 0,00 %

Warrant 15.09.2021

Listed Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 18587 0,02 %

Warrant 15.12.2021

Listed Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 1140 0,00 %

Warrant 15.06.2022

Listed Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 9494 0,01 %

Warrant 14.12.2022

Listed Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 5868 0,00 %

Warrant 13.12.2023

Listed Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 81814 0,07 %

Warrant 03.01.2025

Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %

Warrant

Listed Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 %

Warrant

Listed Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %

Warrant

Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %

Warrant

Listed Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %

Warrant 18.03.2020

Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %

Warrant

Listed Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %

Warrant 17.06.2020

Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %

Warrant

Listed Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %

Warrant 16.09.2020

Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %

Warrant 16.12.2020

Listed Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %

Warrant 17.03.2021

Listed Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %

Warrant 16.06.2021

Listed Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %

Warrant 03.01.2025

Summe 5028823 4,07 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,

wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Effekten GmbH

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Generale % % %

International

Limited

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Généfinance S.A. % % %

Sogéparticipations % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Bank & Trust S.A.

SG Issuer S.A. % % %

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Codéis Securities % % %

S.A.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

14.01.2020

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Internet: www.wirecard.com

