DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
17.01.20 18:43
dpa-AFX
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
17.01.2020 / 18:43
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
09.01.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586
letzte N/A % N/A % N/A % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 %
Summe 62905 0,05 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall raum / te rechte
Laufzeit absolut in %
Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 %
spruch aus
Wertpapierleihe
Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 %
Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 %
Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 %
Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 %
Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 %
Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 %
Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 %
Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 %
Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 %
Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 %
Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 %
Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 %
Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 %
Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 %
Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 %
Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 %
Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 %
Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 %
Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 %
Summe 1573295 1,27 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Equity 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 %
Linked Swaps
on Basket
OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 %
Option on
Basket
OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 72 0,00 %
Option on 03.01.2025
Basket
Contract for N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 %
Difference
Equity 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 %
Linked Swaps
Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 %
OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 109520 0,09 %
Option 03.01.2025
OTC Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 37600 0,03 %
Option 13.12.2023
OTC Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 34760 0,03 %
Option 14.12.2022
OTC Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 3271 0,00 %
Option 15.01.2020
OTC Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 16530 0,01 %
Option 15.06.2022
OTC Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 1195 0,00 %
Option 15.09.2021
OTC Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 46560 0,04 %
Option 15.12.2021
OTC Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 54524 0,04 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 31924 0,03 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 48125 0,04 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 9972 0,01 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 70172 0,06 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 41045 0,03 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 3397 0,00 %
Option 18.11.2020
OTC Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 12955 0,01 %
Option 19.02.2020
OTC Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 6280 0,01 %
Option 19.08.2020
OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %
Option
OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 %
Option
OTC Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %
Option
OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %
Option
OTC Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %
Option
OTC Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %
Option
OTC Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %
Option 16.09.2020
OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %
Option
OTC Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %
Option 17.03.2021
OTC Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %
Option 16.06.2021
OTC Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %
Option 03.01.2025
Listed Put 17.01.2020 bis Physisch 115000 0,09 %
Option 17.01.2020
Listed Put 20.03.2020 bis Physisch 444200 0,36 %
Option 20.03.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 bis Physisch 420000 0,34 %
Option 19.06.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 bis Physisch 145000 0,12 %
Option 18.09.2020
Listed Put 18.12.2020 bis Physisch 370000 0,30 %
Option 18.12.2020
Listed Put 18.06.2021 bis Physisch 120000 0,10 %
Option 18.06.2021
Listed Put 17.12.2021 bis Physisch 30000 0,02 %
Option 17.12.2021
Listed Put 16.12.2022 bis Physisch 71000 0,06 %
Option 16.12.2022
Listed Put 15.12.2023 bis Physisch 175000 0,14 %
Option 15.12.2023
Listed Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 2888 0,00 %
Warrant 15.01.2020
Listed Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 5015 0,00 %
Warrant 19.02.2020
Listed Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 22835 0,02 %
Warrant 18.03.2020
Listed Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 38964 0,03 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Call 19.06.2020 bis Bar 252 0,00 %
Warrant 19.06.2020
Listed Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 4401 0,00 %
Warrant 19.08.2020
Listed Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 16013 0,01 %
Warrant 16.09.2020
Listed Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 1622 0,00 %
Warrant 18.11.2020
Listed Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 30534 0,02 %
Warrant 16.12.2020
Listed Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 2475 0,00 %
Warrant 17.03.2021
Listed Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 45350 0,04 %
Warrant 16.06.2021
Listed Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 311 0,00 %
Warrant 15.09.2021
Listed Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 18587 0,02 %
Warrant 15.12.2021
Listed Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 1140 0,00 %
Warrant 15.06.2022
Listed Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 9494 0,01 %
Warrant 14.12.2022
Listed Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 5868 0,00 %
Warrant 13.12.2023
Listed Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 81814 0,07 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 %
Warrant
Listed Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 %
Warrant
Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 %
Warrant
Listed Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 %
Warrant 18.03.2020
Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 %
Warrant
Listed Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 %
Warrant 16.09.2020
Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 %
Warrant 16.12.2020
Listed Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 %
Warrant 17.03.2021
Listed Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 %
Warrant 16.06.2021
Listed Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Summe 5028823 4,07 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,
wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Generale % % %
International
Limited
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Bank & Trust S.A.
SG Issuer S.A. % % %
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Codéis Securities % % %
S.A.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
14.01.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
954893 17.01.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|127,45 €
|129,05 €
|-1,60 €
|-1,24%
|17.01./20:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|170,55 €
|86,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|127,45 €
|-1,24%
|20:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|144,00 $
|+4,54%
|19:41
|Xetra
|127,60 €
|-0,23%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|127,70 €
|-0,62%
|17:59
|Hamburg
|127,60 €
|-0,74%
|18:42
|Frankfurt
|127,45 €
|-0,86%
|19:53
|München
|127,45 €
|-0,86%
|19:30
|Berlin
|127,20 €
|-1,20%
|16:57
|Stuttgart
|127,35 €
|-1,39%
|19:55
|Hannover
|126,00 €
|-1,98%
|14:15
